Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar Invokes Anti-defection Law, Claims 'BJP Does Not Have The Number

After the shocking twist with Ajit Pawar taking oath as the Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has stated that there is an anti-defection law in place while addressing a press conference in Maharashtra. He has claimed that BJP does not have the numbers and that the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will do whatever is necessary. He added that while he is unaware of how many MLAs have supported Ajit Pawar in this defection, he confirmed that Ajit Pawar has not been expelled yet.

Sharad Pawar invokes anti-defection law

"A true NCP worker will not join BJP to form the government. We are unaware of the number of MLAs who have supported Ajit Pawar. We have an anti-defection law (in the state). BJP does not have the numbers and Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress has the decision that we will do whatever is necessary," he said. While Sena-NCP leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut are present in the press conference, conspicuously, senior Congress leaders are absent from the stage.

Distancing NCP's official stance from Ajit Pawar's decision, he said, "For the formation of the government Sena-Congress-NCP had allied together with Sena leading. With the support of some other MLAs, we had the total support of 156 MLAs. While such talks were going on at 6:30 AM, I was informed that an oath swearing-in ceremony was occurring. I was told that Ajit Pawar and a few NCP MLAs had rebelled and supported the BJP MLAs. This is not NCP's decision and Ajit Pawar's decision only." Pawar has called an all NCP MLAs meeting at 4:30 PM.

Anti-defection history

Though Pawar invokes the anti-defection law, in such scenarios, it is not clear if defecting MLAs will still face disqualification if the Presiding Officer makes a decision after more than 2/3rd of the opposition has defected to the ruling party, as explained by PRS. While previously, MLAs have been subjected to disqualification while defecting to the ruling party in smaller groups, the Telangana Speaker in March 2016 had reportedly allowed the merger of the TDP Legislature Party in Telangana with the ruling TRS, states PRS. The Speaker had reportedly cited that in total, 80% of the TDP MLAs (12 out of 15) had joined the TRS at the time of taking the decision.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Meanwhile, pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, independent MLAs and allies will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited. The governor has given BJP November 30 as the deadline to prove their majority.

Shiv Sena MLAs rebel, Pawar distances from Ajit Pawar

Meanwhile, sources have reported that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs have broken away to support the BJP-led government. Moreover, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that Ajit Pawar has betrayed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, by taking oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra. NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has tweeted that the decision to support the Fadnavis-led government was not supported by the NCP, adding that this was a personal decision of Ajit Pawar himself. While BJP claims Ajit Pawar has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, NCP sources have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has 30 MLAs support. Earlier on Friday, after the joint meeting of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP, Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and two Deputy CMs- one each from Congress and NCP.

Current Maharashtra numbers:

The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.