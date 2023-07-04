Sharad Pawar Is Ready To Fight, Won't Keep Quiet: Awhad To Ajit Pawar

Jitendra Awhad, chief whip of Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction, on Tuesday, said that Sharad Pawar is ready for a fight. He stated that Ajit was one of the most pampered leaders in the party by the former chief minister.

Addressing a press briefing, Awhad said, "Ajit was one of the most pampered leaders by Sharad Pawar. Whatever plump position he wanted Sharad sir gave to him. Praful Patel himself went to Sharad Pawad and said that he will never leave him. They had already made up their mind. I already knew that this was going to happen."

Targeting the Ajit Pawar camp, the former Maharashtra minister said, "The Supreme Court has clearly said that legislators do not decide the party. Who is the national president of NCP? Whose constitution does the Election Collission have?....Supreme Court stands supreme. At times, it has even challenged Lok Sabha."

"By Sharad Pawar's statement, you would be knowing that he will not keep quiet and is ready to fight. When it comes to fighting, Sharad Pawar does not remember anything whether is a relationship or an old friendship. He treats party workers, who are ready to fight for him, like his son. In 1984, when he returned from a foreign tour, 95% of MLAs had left him. At that time, Pawar said that he will not let them win and he proved it. Sharad Pawar will not sit idle," he said.

Sharad Pawar tells 'betrayers' to not use his photograph

Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said those who "betrayed" his ideology should not use his photograph. "Only the party of which I am the national president and Jayant Patil the state president can use my photograph. Those who betrayed my ideology and with whom I have ideological differences cannot use my photograph," he said.

Pawar's statement came after his nephew Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. Ajit was sworn in as deputy chief minister while eight legislators were made ministers in the government.