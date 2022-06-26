Sharad Pawar Likely To Accompany Yashwant Sinha For Nomination Process In Delhi On June 27

Ahead of the July 18 Presidential Elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will leave for the national capital on Sunday to join opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in the filing of his nomination on June 27, reported ANI. Pawar is presently in Mumbai and is said to leave for Delhi by afternoon or evening.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NCP chief while speaking at the Opposition meeting had informed that Yashwant Sinha will be filing his nomination on June 27, Monday, at 11:30 AM. Notably, Sinha has been chosen as the consensus candidate from the Joint Opposition for the upcoming presidential polls.

On the other hand, BJP-led NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has already filed her nomination on June 24, Friday.

While the late date for filing nominations for the Presidential election is June 29, the voting will take place on July 18, and later the vote counting will take place on July 21.

Speaking about the former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, in his long and distinguished career in public life, Sinha has served in various capacities as an able administrator, accomplished parliamentarian, and later as the Union Minister of Finance and External Affairs.

For the candidates running for the presidential position, each one is required to file their nominations. Firstly, the candidates are also required to submit over Rs 15,000 as a deposit and then submit a signed list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders.

Maharashtra political crisis: Sharad Pawar meets top leaders at his residence

Pawar's visit to Delhi comes at a time when the MVA government in Maharashtra continues to cripple as senior Minister Eknath Shinde has gotten out all rebellious demanding that the ruling party break ties with the NCP and Congress and further join hands with the BJP.

Earlier in the morning, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met top leaders including Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai, Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan at his Silver Oak residence.

As per the latest updates, Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai will apprise Pawar about all the resolutions passed in Shiv Sena's National Executive Committee meeting.

Image: PTI