Sharad Pawar's Serious Charge: 'Signatures Taken By Deceit, Ajit Cheated Governor'

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, while briefing the media along with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, made serious claims against NCP leader Ajit Pawar. "Ajit Pawar must have taken the signed documents from the office without my knowledge. I had the signature of 54 MLAs which were probably taken by deceit by Ajit Pawar," the veteran leader said. He further stated that "It is quite possible that Ajit Pawar has cheated the Governor as well with the signatures. I truly believe that BJP will not be able to prove its numbers by November 30. By then, the three parties (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena) will stand united again and stake a claim."

In a major political twist in the Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday around 8 am at Raj Bhawan. The BJP and NCP formed a government in Maharashtra, dumping the CM aspirations of Shiv Sena. After a prolonged political deadlock, the President's rule was revoked at 5:47 am on Saturday.

NCP against Ajit Pawar's decision

According to the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, "This is a personal decision made by Ajit Pawar, the NCP is against this." He further said that "A true worker of NCP would never join hands with BJP."

Read: Sharad Pawar takes surprising U-turn on alliance with Shiv Sena; says, "What talks?"

Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 23, 2019

Read: BIG TWIST: Sharad Pawar says 'Ajit Pawar's decision not NCP', as BJP-led Maha govt forms

BJP-Shiv Sena's political war

Just after the assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance partners - BJP and Shiv Sena had a fallout over the Chief Minister's position in Maharashtra. While Shiv Sena had said that the chief minister's position should be equally divided between the parties as per the 50:50 formula, BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis denied any such agreement. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56), while the NCP won 54 seats and Congress secured 45 seats. After the fallout with BJP, Shiv Sena sought Congress' support to form a government in Maharashtra. While the party failed to do so in the given deadline, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had announced a President's Rule on November 12.

Read | Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi: Congress unhappy?

Read | Surjewala on formation of new Maharashtra govt: 'It is a betrayal of people's mandate'