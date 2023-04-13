Sharad Pawar-Mallikarjun Kharge Talk 'opposition Unity' Amid Rumours Of Fractures In MVA

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, on April 13, met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former MP Rahul Gandhi to talk about opposition unity against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The meeting took place at Kharge's residence in New Delhi to 'save the democracy' and bring all parties together under one umbrella.

"To save the country and democracy and keep the Constitution safe, for freedom of speech and expression, for employment of youth and issues like inflation and misuse of autonomous bodies, we are ready to fight as one. We will talk to everyone one by one. Pawar Sahab too says the same," Kharge said while speaking to reporters.

#WATCH | Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the media after NCP chief Sharad Pawar met him at his residence in Delhi.



"...To save the country & democracy and keep the Constitution safe, for freedom of speech and expression, for employment of youth and issues like…"

On the other hand, Pawar said that this is just the beginning of the process to unite the opposition parties and the talks will involve more party chiefs in the following days.

"Our thinking is exactly what Kharge ji told you. But mere thinking will not help. A process needs to be started...This is just the beginning. After this, talks will be held with other important opposition parties - be it Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal or others - to try to integrate them into this process," Pawar said.

Stronger, together !



We stand united for a better, brighter and an equal future for our people.



Along with Shri @RahulGandhi ji met @NCPspeaks President, Shri @PawarSpeaks ji and had a discussion on the future course of action. pic.twitter.com/EIMPtA15cM — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 13, 2023

Pawar's travel to Delhi comes at a time when there are rumors of fractures in the Maha Vikas Aghadi which comprises the NCP, the Congress party and Shiv Sena (UBT). During the press briefing, Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP last month also chimed in saying, "What Kharge ji and Pawar ji said, that a process has begun to unite the Opposition. This is the beginning. All parties are committed to this process."

On another front, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held talks with Left veterans Sitaram Yechury and D Raja in the national capital along with AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and a few Congress leaders. On April 12, Nitish had also met Kharge and Rahul with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav before departing from Delhi.