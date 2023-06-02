Sharad Pawar Meets Eknath Shinde To Invite Him For Maratha Mandir Foundation Day

Quick links:
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Image: PTI)
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to invite him for the 75th Foundation Day of the Maratha Mandir, a charitable institution.
Pawar, who met Shinde at the CM's official residence 'Varsha', is the president of the Mumbai-based Maratha Mandir.
The veteran politician later tweeted that he also had a discussion with Shinde about organising a meeting to address the issues faced by actors, artistes and people associated with the Marathi film industry and theatre.
मराठा मंदिर, मुंबई संस्थेच्या अमृत महोत्सवी वर्धापन दिनानिमित्त वर्धापन सोहळ्याचे आयोजन संस्थेतर्फे करण्यात येणार आहे. संस्थेचा अध्यक्ष या नात्याने आज महाराष्ट्राचे माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री. एकनाथ शिंदे यांना या कार्यक्रमाला आमंत्रित करण्यासाठी वर्षा या त्यांच्या शासकीय… pic.twitter.com/Q6dSxeUMLR— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) June 1, 2023
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)
Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.