Sharad Pawar Meets Gautam Adani Amid Oppn Demand For JPC Probe In Hindenburg Row

In a massive development, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday arrived at the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai amid the opposition's demand for the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani-Hinderburg issue.

The meeting lasted for around two hours at the NCP chief's Silver Oak residence located in South Mumbai's Worli area. This is the first official meeting of Adani and Pawar after the NCP chief issued his statement backing the Adani group and questioning Hindenburg’s report over its narrative.

This came weeks after Sharad Pawar distanced himself from Congress’s demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group. Pawar had said he favoured a Supreme Court committee to probe allegations against the Adani group since the ruling BJP would have a majority in the JPC based on numerical strength in Parliament and this would lead to doubts on such a probe. The NCP supremo had later said although his outfit does not agree with the demand of anti-BJP parties for a JPC probe into allegations against the Adani group, it will not go against their stand for the sake of Opposition unity.

The Supreme Court had last month ordered the setting up of a six-member committee headed by a former apex court judge to look into various regulatory aspects for stock markets, including the recent Adani group shares crash triggered by Hindenburg Research's fraud allegations.

Notably, the JPC probe in the Adani row is a long unfilled demand of the Congress party that was triggered when US-based short seller, Hindenburg released a report on the Adani Group, highlighting major financial discrepancies in the transaction of business. The Congress was supported by 20 other like-minded parties, but the NCP, one of the key allies of Congress, has now taken a different route with Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar calling out for an SC panel probe instead of JPC.

The US-based short seller, Hindenburg, on January 24, released a report based on Adani Group. The report alleged several discrepancies and it wiped off millions of dollars from the Adani Group's valuation, severely hurting investors and shareholders. However, Adani Group has denied all the allegations raised against it in the report.