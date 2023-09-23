Sharad Pawar Meets Gautam Adani, BJP Says ‘nobody Takes Rahul Gandhi Seriously'

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar met Indian billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani on Saturday, September 23 in Ahmedabad at the inauguration of India’s first Lactoferrin plant.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Pawar wrote, "It was a privilege to inaugurate India's first Lactoferrin Plant Exympower in Vasna, Chacharwadi, Gujarat along with Mr Gautam Adani.”

It was a privilege to inaugurate India’s first Lactoferrin Plant Exympower in Vasna , Chacharwadi , Gujarat along with Mr. Gautam Adani pic.twitter.com/G5WH9FaO5f — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 23, 2023

Rahul continues Adani attack, Pawar all smiles with Adani

It is pertinent to note that the meeting of Sharad Pawar, a key leader of the I.N.D.I.A bloc comes at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continues to criticise Adani. Sharad Pawar was the host of the last meeting of the alliance in Mumbai.

Shehzad Poonawalla, the BJP's national spokesperson, shared images of the event that were exclusively shared on Sharad Pawar's account. He claimed that while a picture can convey a thousand words, Rahul Gandhi must be receptive in hearing them. Rahul Gandhi isn't taken seriously by anyone in the INDIA group, said Poonawalla.

“I just hope that Sharad Pawar ji won’t be abused by the likes of Alka Lamba again merely because nobody in the INDI Alliance takes Rahul Gandhi or his utterances seriously. This picture speaks a thousand words provided Rahul Gandhi is willing to listen,” he wrote.