Sharad Pawar Meets Old Ally Lalu Yadav In Delhi Amid Mamata's Meetings With Opposition

As Mamata Banerjee visits a bunch of Opposition leaders in Delhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met RJD chief Lalu Yadav at his daughter Misa Bharti's residence in Delhi. Taking to Twitter, Pawar said that he enquired about the RJD Supremo's health and felt good to meet an old ally. Grateful to the 79-year-old Maratha strongman for his visit, Yadav too said that he wished him a healthy life. Pawar and Yadav were part cabinet colleagues in the Manmohan Singh government.

Sharad Pawar meets Lalu Yadav

Opposition in huddle

Pawar had created a stir in June after he had a string of curious meetings with poll-strategist Prashant Kishor, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP-turned-NCP leader Eknath Khadse, hinting at a political churn in Maharashtra. Later, Pawar also attended the Rashtra Manch at his 6 Janpath residence in New Delhi to provide an 'alternative vision' that India needed in the form of the 'Rashtra Manch'. The meeting chaired by Pawar was attended by several top politicians such as Yashwant Sinha, ex-JD(U) MP Pawan Verma, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, CPI general secretary D Raja, NC president Farooq Abdullah to name a few. Pawar also refuted eyeing the Presidential post in 2022, stating that the party with the highest seats i.e the BJP, will get its candidate elected. To top it off, he also met with PM Modi recently during which they discussed on an array of topics.

Meanwhile, Pawar's junior - Mamata Banerjee too has been meeting Opposition leaders in Delhi, hinting at a 2024 coalition spearheaded by her. On Wednesday, Banerjee held a 45-minute meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence where her son Rahul Gandhi was also present. Later, the CM met with her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal along with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. On Tuesday, she kicked off a slew of meetings by visiting Congress leaders - Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma terming it a 'reunion of friends'. Later she met with PM Modi - a first since the stormy Cyclone Yaas review meeting - discussing the 'need for more vaccines', 'West Bengal's change of name'. Stating that PM was hearty both healthwise and mindwise, she refuted raising the issue of Bengal bypolls. She is scheduled to meet Nitin Gadkari, President Kovind and ex-MP Javed Akhtar.