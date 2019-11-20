Sharad Pawar Meets PM Modi: Congress Unhappy?

The Congress party is said to be unhappy with the National Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar for holding a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. According to reports, the meeting was held to discuss the issue of the farmers' distress in Maharashtra. However, according to reports, the Congress sources said that the meeting is sending wrong signals at the time when the negotiation for an alliance with the Shiv Sena is going on.

Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, discussing the plight of farmers in Maharashtra. At the meeting, Pawar issued a letter to the Prime Minister, highlighting the problems of the farmers in Nagpur and Nashik districts. In his letter to PM Modi, the NCP supremo wrote, "Due to the prevalence of Presidential Rule in the state, your urgent intervention is highly necessitated. I shall be grateful if you take immediate steps to initiate massive relief measures and ameliorate the miseries of distressed farmers." The meeting was held in the Parliament on Wednesday.

Met @PMOIndia Shri. Narendra Modi in Parliament today to discuss the issues of farmers in Maharashtra. This year the seasonal rainfall has created Havoc engulfing 325 talukas of Maharashtra causing heavy damage of crops over 54.22 lakh hectares of area. pic.twitter.com/90Nt7ZlWGs — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 20, 2019

Read: Sharad Pawar likely to meet PM Modi over farmer distress in Maharashtra

Cong-NCP meet today

The top leaders of Congress and NCP are expected to meet on Wednesday evening in the national capital. According to reports, the NCP and Congress leaders are expected to discuss a myriad of issues. They are likely to give a final shape to the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of both parties. Further, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will be meeting Sharad Pawar after the Congress-NCP meet on Wednesday.

Read: Sharad Pawar junks hint of NCP-BJP tie-up post PM Modi's Rajya Sabha shoutout

17 Shiv Sena MLAs likely to rebel

In a new political twist in the Maharashtra government formation, sources have informed Republic TV that 17 Shiv Sena MLAs might revolt against the party leadership. According to sources, the MLAs are unhappy with Sena’s prospective alliance with the Congress and the delay in government formation. Reportedly, the MLAs visited the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s Matoshree residence on Wednesday but could meet only senior leader Manohar Joshi who tried to settle their grievances.

Read: Sharad Pawar won't confirm government formation talks involving Shiv Sena

Read: PM Modi hails NCP & BJD for never storming the well; says 'BJP can learn from them'