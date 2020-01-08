The Debate
Nawab Malik: 'Sharad Pawar Met NCP Ministers To Draw Govt Policy Plans'

Politics

Maharashtra NCP leader Nawab Malik said that party supremo Sharad Pawar held a meeting with ministers to strategise on government policy and party's expansion

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nawab

Maharashtra minority welfare minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said that party supremo Sharad Pawar held a meeting with ministers to strategise on government policy and party's expansion. Addressing the media in Mumbai after the meeting, Malik said that newly appointed guardian ministers will undertake tours of their respective districts and begin their administrative work.

"A three-hour-long meeting was held of all NCP ministers with Sharad Pawar to discuss on various issues. Pawar Ji gave valuable inputs on matters of party's expansion, ministerial agenda and smooth functioning of the coalition government. Discussions were also held on how the newly appointed guardian ministers shall work for their districts and get along with alliance party workers," Malik said.

Guardian Ministers both young and senior

The senior leader also stated that the positions of guardian ministers have been distributed among both young and veteran leaders so as to deliver better administration. "The guardian ministers shall soon visit their districts and take stock of the situation. They will be forming their organisation there and begin their duties," Malik said. 

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday made district-wise appointments of Guardian Ministers

  1. Pune - Ajit Pawar
  2. Mumbai City - Aslam Ali Shaykh
  3. Mumbai Suburbs - Aaditya Thackeray
  4. Thane - Eknath Shinde
  5. Raigad - Aditi Tatkare
  6. Ratnagiri - Anil Parab
  7. Sindhudurg- Uday Samant
  8. Palghar - Dadaji Bhuse
  9. Nashik - Chhagan Bhujbal
  10. Dhule - Abdul Sattar
  11. Nandurbar - KC Padvi
  12. Jalgaon - Gulabrao Patil
  13. Ahmednagar - Hassan Mushrif
  14. Satara - Shamrao Patil
  15. Sangli - Jayant Patil
  16. Solapur - Dilip Valase-Patil
  17. Kolhapur - Balasaheb Thorat
  18. Aurangabad - Subhash Desai
  19. Jalna - Rajesh Tope
  20. Parbhani - Nawab Malik
  21. Hingoli - Varsha Gaikwad
  22. Beed - Dhananjay Munde
  23. Nanded - Ashok Chavan
  24. Osmanabad - Shankarrao Gadakh
  25. Latur - Amit Deshmukh
  26. Amravati - Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur (Sonawane)
  27. Akola - Omprakash alias Bachchu Babarao Kadu
  28. Washim - Shambhuraj Desai
  29. Buldhana - Rajendra Shinghe
  30. Yavatmal - Sanjay Rathore
  31. Nagpur - Nitin Raut
  32. Wardha - Sunil Kedar
  33. Bhandara - Satej Patil
  34. Gondia - Anil Deshmukh
  35. Chandrapur - Vijay Wadettiwar
  36. Gadchiroli - Eknath Shinde

