Nawab Malik: 'Sharad Pawar Met NCP Ministers To Draw Govt Policy Plans'

Maharashtra minority welfare minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said that party supremo Sharad Pawar held a meeting with ministers to strategise on government policy and party's expansion. Addressing the media in Mumbai after the meeting, Malik said that newly appointed guardian ministers will undertake tours of their respective districts and begin their administrative work.
"A three-hour-long meeting was held of all NCP ministers with Sharad Pawar to discuss on various issues. Pawar Ji gave valuable inputs on matters of party's expansion, ministerial agenda and smooth functioning of the coalition government. Discussions were also held on how the newly appointed guardian ministers shall work for their districts and get along with alliance party workers," Malik said.
महाराष्ट्र विकास आघाडी सरकारमधील राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसचे कॅबिनेट मंत्री व राज्यमंत्री यांची बैठक आज आदरणीय खा. शरद पवार साहेबांच्या उपस्थितीत मुंबईतील यशवंतराव चव्हाण सेंटर इथे पार पडली.@PawarSpeaks @Jayant_R_Patil @AjitPawarSpeaks @supriya_sule @Dwalsepatil @ChhaganCBhujbal pic.twitter.com/Cg0ELR6M9a— NCP (@NCPspeaks) January 8, 2020
The senior leader also stated that the positions of guardian ministers have been distributed among both young and veteran leaders so as to deliver better administration. "The guardian ministers shall soon visit their districts and take stock of the situation. They will be forming their organisation there and begin their duties," Malik said.
