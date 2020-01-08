Nawab Malik: 'Sharad Pawar Met NCP Ministers To Draw Govt Policy Plans'

Maharashtra minority welfare minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said that party supremo Sharad Pawar held a meeting with ministers to strategise on government policy and party's expansion. Addressing the media in Mumbai after the meeting, Malik said that newly appointed guardian ministers will undertake tours of their respective districts and begin their administrative work.

"A three-hour-long meeting was held of all NCP ministers with Sharad Pawar to discuss on various issues. Pawar Ji gave valuable inputs on matters of party's expansion, ministerial agenda and smooth functioning of the coalition government. Discussions were also held on how the newly appointed guardian ministers shall work for their districts and get along with alliance party workers," Malik said.

Guardian Ministers both young and senior

The senior leader also stated that the positions of guardian ministers have been distributed among both young and veteran leaders so as to deliver better administration. "The guardian ministers shall soon visit their districts and take stock of the situation. They will be forming their organisation there and begin their duties," Malik said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday made district-wise appointments of Guardian Ministers

Pune - Ajit Pawar Mumbai City - Aslam Ali Shaykh Mumbai Suburbs - Aaditya Thackeray Thane - Eknath Shinde Raigad - Aditi Tatkare Ratnagiri - Anil Parab Sindhudurg- Uday Samant Palghar - Dadaji Bhuse Nashik - Chhagan Bhujbal Dhule - Abdul Sattar Nandurbar - KC Padvi Jalgaon - Gulabrao Patil Ahmednagar - Hassan Mushrif Satara - Shamrao Patil Sangli - Jayant Patil Solapur - Dilip Valase-Patil Kolhapur - Balasaheb Thorat Aurangabad - Subhash Desai Jalna - Rajesh Tope Parbhani - Nawab Malik Hingoli - Varsha Gaikwad Beed - Dhananjay Munde Nanded - Ashok Chavan Osmanabad - Shankarrao Gadakh Latur - Amit Deshmukh Amravati - Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur (Sonawane) Akola - Omprakash alias Bachchu Babarao Kadu Washim - Shambhuraj Desai Buldhana - Rajendra Shinghe Yavatmal - Sanjay Rathore Nagpur - Nitin Raut Wardha - Sunil Kedar Bhandara - Satej Patil Gondia - Anil Deshmukh Chandrapur - Vijay Wadettiwar Gadchiroli - Eknath Shinde

