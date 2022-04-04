Sharad Pawar 'not Interested' In Heading UPA; Highlights Congress Role In Opposition Front

Speaking to the media in Kolhapur on Sunday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar made it clear that he was not interested in becoming the UPA chairperson in place of Sonia Gandhi. This came days after NCP's youth wing Nationalist Youth Congress had passed a resolution recommending that he should head UPA amid Congress' disastrous performance in multiple elections. While expressing his willingness to help the formation of an opposition front against BJP, he also opined that Congress' role in such an alternative was indispensable.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar remarked, "Recently, our youth workers passed a resolution that I should be the UPA (chairperson). I am not at all interested in that. I will not take up this responsibility. But if someone is taking efforts for the opposition to unite to form an alternative, I am ready to provide cooperation, help and strengthen it."

"However, we can't neglect some realities. The reality is that all other parties, for instance, Mamata Banerjee's TMC is a very powerful party in West Bengal. It has the backing of the people of the state. Even the strength of other parties is concentrated in certain states. Even though it is not in power now, Congress is the only party that has workers in every village and district of every state. That's why the base of that party is vast. If we have to form an alternative, we have to take that party along," he added.

Shiv Sena pitches UPA rejig

On March 27, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote to all opposition leaders including non-BJP Chief Ministers to unite for ousting the Modi government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. As per the letter officially released by TMC, the West Bengal CM expressed concern over BJP's "direct attacks" on India's institutions. She claimed that Central agencies such as CBI, ED, Central Vigilance Commission and Income Tax Department were being misused to target, harass and corner political opponents across the country for "vendetta".

Hailing Banerjee's stance, Shiv Sena snubbed ally Congress by advocating a rehaul of UPA to take on BJP. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on March 31, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut asserted that Banerjee was forced to call for opposition unity as Congress did not take the initiative in this regard. Moreover, he suggested that 6 leaders- Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Telangana CM KCR, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Sharad Pawar should play a key role in shaping the nationwide opposition front.