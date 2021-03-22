Sharad Pawar Offers Alibi For Anil Deshmukh; Accepts Param Bir Flagged Allegations To Him

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar provided a technical defence to refute allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police CP Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, presenting an alibi to support his fellow NCP leader. Addressing a press conference for the second consecutive day on Monday in Delhi, Sharad Pawar claimed that Anil Deshmukh had been admitted to a hospital in Nagpur from February 5 to February 15 due to Covid, and that hence Param Bir Singh's meeting with the Home Minister - which was mentioned in the CP's letter to have taken place in mid-February - could not have taken place as the NCP leader was also quarantined on his discharge from the hospital from February 15 to 27. It is pertinent to point out that Param Bir Singh in his letter has not mentioned the exact date of his meeting with Anil Deshmukh and has instead said in and around mid-February. Furthermore, Pawar's alibi was challenged even as the briefing was going on.

Sharad Pawar's alibi for Anil Deshmukh sketchy?

Sharad Pawar's claims that Anil Deshmukh was quarantined from February 15 onwards is challengeable as the state Home Minister had held a press conference on the same day to offer a clarification on celebrity tweets on the issue of farmers' protest, noting that he had ordered an inquiry into BJP's IT cell and not on Bharat Ratnas Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar. In the video which he tweeted on February 15, Anil Deshmukh is seen surrounded by his guards while he is speaking to the media with his mask below his chin. When Sharad Pawar was asked about this press conference on Monday, he refused to comment on it.

The NCP chief dismissed the Opposition's demand for Anil Deshmukh's resignation, citing that it had become clear that the Home Minister had been quarantined during the said period in mid-February and that records proved that he was in Nagpur and not Mumbai and hence the meeting with Param Bir Singh couldn't have taken place, and ruled out the NCP leader's resignation. Further, Pawar said that CM Uddhav Thackeray would decide on whether the allegations against Anil Deshmukh should be probed.

Defending Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Sharad Pawar asked why Param Bir Singh delayed making the revelations by a month despite possessing information a month before. Further, the NCP chief admitted that Param Bir Singh had informed him of the allegations levelled against Anil Deshmukh before the explosive letter was penned. Sharad Pawar labelled Param Bir Singh's letter as an effort to deviate the investigation into the Antilia bomb scare which he claimed was 'the main issue.'

#BREAKING | 'He mentioned same thing to me, I don't deny it,' says NCP chief Sharad Pawar on being asked if former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh had spoken to him about allegations he later detailed in his letter; Watch #LIVE - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/9p8tUlfCkW — Republic (@republic) March 22, 2021

Sharad Pawar's second briefing in as many days was far more contentious than the nervous presser from Sunday. With clouds circling over the MVA government and the NCP bearing the brunt of the allegations on account of Anil Deshmukh potentially being answerable on both fronts - on the Antilia case as the law and order machinery comes under him, and also because his own former CP has accused him - Pawar was cross-questioned on a number of aspects of the controversy. This happened even as the entire scandal reached Parliament on Monday morning with a fierce debate ensuing in the Lok Sabha as the lower house took note of the goings-on in Maharashtra.

Param Bir Singh's letter accusing Anil Deshmukh

In his 8-page letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh has refuted Deshmukh's statements that his transfer was due to 'serious lapses in the investigation', the 'serious lapses are not pardonable', and that his transfer was 'not on administrative grounds'. Furthermore, Singh alleges that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Accepting his police force's full responsibility, Singh in the letter claimed that there was no evidence against him and invited to check the call records of Sachin Vaze if need be.

Meanwhile, also on Monday, the NIA and ATS have each been visiting various locations in relation to Sachin Vaze and the Mansukh Hiren death case.

