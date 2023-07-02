Sharad Pawar Our Leader, Says Praful Patel After Joining Shinde-Fadnavis Govt

Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government on Sunday in a major political jolt for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress alliance in opposition in the state. While Ajit Pawar's decision may have come as a shock, it was not a surprise. What was surprising, however, was the presence of Praful Patel, one of the newly-appointed working presidents of the NCP, when Ajit Pawar was taking oath as deputy chief minister.

Patel, 63, who was appointed working president of the NCP along with Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, said, "NCP has joined the government of Devendra Fadnavis and (Eknath) Shinde are now in alliance with the BJP-Shiv Sena government. This is a decision taken by the party. In the current context, with the way the country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's image in India and abroad is touching the skies."

Asked if NCP will join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the national level, Praful Patel said, "The moment we have joined the government of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, it is obvious that we have become part of NDA." On the question of the power-sharing structure of BJP, Patel said there is no bargaining going on. "Under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji, we will work for the development of India."

Whose NCP is it any way?

While Praful Patel pledged the NCP to the NDA, Sharad Pawar, the founder of the NCP and the party chief, called what had happened on Sunday an act of "robbery". Blaming Praful Patel for how things had turned out, Sharad Pawar said he is not upset with anybody but Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare for “abandoning” guidelines of the party president and taking a “wrong path”.

Praful Patel, however, refused to comment on Sharad Pawar's remarks. "I will not respond to Sharad Pawar's comments. He has always been our respected leader and will always be. Even if he has said something, I will not want to comment on that."

Maharashtra's Sunday surprise

Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra cabinet on Sunday as the second deputy chief minister, after Devendra Fadnavis. Pawar was accompanied by eight other MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dhamaramrao Aatram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil.

After swearing in, Ajit Pawar said, he had the backing of the majority of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs and he will fight the upcoming elections on the party's name and symbol. "We have all the numbers. All MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and (a) young leadership should come forward," he said.