Sharad Pawar Played A 'double Game': Fadnavis Reveals Reason Behind 2019 Dawn Oath-taking

The November 23, 2019 early morning shocker, when Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with Ajit Pawar as his deputy for a brief while before the government crumbled giving way to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's blessing, Fadnavis revealed in an interview with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Eknath Shinde-led government.

On Nov 23, 2019, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively

This, after BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the state and their pre-poll alliance with Shiv Sena did not work out

Later on Uddhav Thackeray became CM as MVA came into power. But even that government lasted a little while.

"The idea of an alliance at the time began with discussions with Pawar sahab (Sharad Pawar)," the Maharashtra deputy CM said. Devendra Fadnavis said while Uddhav Thackeray had "backstabbed" him after the Maharashtra Assembly election results and that Sharad Pawar had played a "double game".

Sharad Pawar's 'double game'

Devendra Fadnavis, talking about the role of Sharad Pawar behind his decision to take oath on in an early morning surprise, said, "Sharad Pawar double-crossed the BJP by backing off from the alliance and siding with the Congress party and Shiv Sena," Devendra Fadnavis said. "To understand Sharad Ji's mystery, you have to understand his history," Fadnavis quipped.

Talking about the time Uddhav Thackeray cut ties with BJP ending a three-decade-long alliance, Fadnavis said the BJP was looking for alternatives because "Uddhav Ji wasn't even taking our calls."

"At the time, some people from NCP said that few leaders can join the BJP because they want a stable government. We had a meeting with Sharad Pawar and it was decided that we will form the government in Maharashtra and we prepared the modus operandi. We decided that Ajit Pawar and I will take the alliance forward and we made preparations for that. But at one point, Pawar separated during the preparations. This happened three or four days before we took the oath," Fadnavis added.

He further said Ajit Pawar was left with no alternative but to come with us because we had made all the preparations. "Otherwise, he would have been exposed and finished. Ajit Pawar said that we will form the government and Pawar Sahab will finally join us, but he did not and we had to end the government," he said adding the surprise alliance which was announced early morning did not last long as NCP withdrew its support and formed an alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Congress.

Revisiting the 2019 Assembly elections results

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats out of the total 288 seats but fell short of the majority mark to form the government on its own. At the time, Uddhav Thackeray's party, the unbroken Shiv Sena, was in alliance with the BJP. Uddhav's party won 56 seats in the polls and the BJP + Shiv Sena alliance had the numbers to form the government. However, once the results were out, Shiv Sena demanded a 50:50 power-sharing agreement with the BJP and demanded a rotational chief ministership.

Negotiations between the BJP and Shiv Sena broke down over the issue of power-sharing, leading to a political deadlock.

In a surprising turn of events, the Shiv Sena joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) to form an alliance called the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). This alliance had the support of 154 MLAs (Members of the Legislative Assembly) and subsequently formed the government in Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Congress played crucial roles in supporting the Shiv Sena to break away from its alliance. Later on, however, Eknath Shinde, one of the top leaders of the Shiv Sena broke away from the parent party on ideological grounds and formed the government in Maharashtra in alliance with the BJP.