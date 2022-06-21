With the Maharashtra government in danger, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar contended that this was the third attempt by BJP to destabilise the ruling coalition. Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday, Pawar expressed faith that the current political crisis will be resolved. Intriguingly, he put the onus to deal with Eknath Shinde's rebellion on Shiv Sena and asserted that it was the Uddhav Thackeray-led government's internal matter. At the same time, he added that the MVA government was running smoothly under Thackeray's leadership.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar remarked, "What is happening in Maharashtra...this is the third instance in the last 2-2.5 years. Before this, there were two attempts. I remember before the formation of Uddhav Thackeray's government, some of our MLAs were forcibly picked up and kept in a hotel at Gurugram in Haryana. But later, they came back to us. We formed the government. After forming the government, it is running well for 2.5 years."

Commenting on the MLC polls, he affirmed, "No vote of NCP went from here to there. Our MLAs voted there with discipline. We are not upset with anyone. One thing is true- one candidate of our front couldn't win. He got fewer votes. But it was the responsibility of the other political party to get its candidate elected. They were not successful. But we will definitely talk to our colleagues and examine why this happened."

"I don't know if he (Eknath Shinde) has said 'Make me CM' till now. But there is one thing. As per the understanding between the three parties, Shiv Sena has the CM's post, Deputy CM post is with NCP. As far as effecting a change, it is their internal issue. We will agree with what the Shiv Sena leadership decides. But I have full faith that the Maharashtra government will run under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. I don't think there is any need for changing that," the ex-Maharashtra CM added.

Eknath Shinde has never conveyed to us that he wants to be CM...This is an internal issue of Shiv Sena, whatever they decide we're with them.We don't think there is any need for change in the govt: NCP's Sharad Pawar on some MLAs of Shiv Sena&Eknath Shinde currently not reachable

Maharashtra political crisis

In a massive political development, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs are incommunicado and are holed up at a 5-star hotel in Surat. At present, Shinde holds the portfolios of Urban Development and PWD (Public Undertakings) in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra. Sources indicated that these leaders are miffed with the Sena and are in touch with BJP. This assumes significance in the wake of several Shiv Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the recently concluded MLC polls.

At noon, the Shiv Sena supremo called a meeting at his residence in Mumbai in which only 19 MLAs including Aaditya Thackeray participated. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. As per sources, around 26 Shiv Sena MLAs are at the Surat hotel currently and are likely to be joined by 9 more legislators.