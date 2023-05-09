Sharad Pawar Questions Congress Leader's 'stature' Over Remarks On NCP's Karnataka Plans

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday questioned the "stature" of Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan in his own party after the latter targeted the NCP for fielding its candidates in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls.

Chavan had earlier also expressed disagreement with Pawar's claim that the Congress leadership was stubborn during the talks for the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 2019.

Pawar was in Satara where some reporters asked him about Chavan's reported comments that the Nationalist Congress Party was the 'B' team of BJP in Karnataka after the NCP fielded its candidates for the Assembly polls to be held there on Wednesday.

In reply, Pawar said, "He should check what stature he has in his own party...whether it is A, B, C or D. Any colleague from his party would tell you in private."



On the rationale behind fielding candidates in the Karnataka polls, he said the NCP wanted to make an entry into that state with the aim of expanding the party base.

"We did not hold any discussions with the Congress or other allies in Karnataka, as we wanted to start from scratch," he said.

"The reason why we did not hold any discussions with the Congress was that the NCP wanted to start from scratch in the state. When there is an alliance with another party, it is imperative to provide strength that party. But, as we were starting from scratch, it was not possible to give the assurance that we would be able to provide strength if we go with them," he said.

Pawar said his party is contesting limited seats in Karnataka and ensuring that it will not adversely affect the Congress's prospects.

Asked about slogans like "Bajrangbali ki Jai" raised by some political leaders during the Karnataka poll campaign, Pawar claimed that seeking votes in the name of caste and religion is the breach of oath taken by a person after becoming an elected representative, as secularism and democracy are key words in the oath.

"I am surprised that the country's prime minister puts forth this kind of a stand before the people. You (government) should tell me what you have done in the last five years as the power was in your hands. Everywhere people talk about 40 per cent commission," he said.

Notably, the Congress recently said the people of Karnataka will guarantee the end of the "BJP's 40 per cent Commission Sarkara" on May 10 and all the promises of the Congress will be implemented.