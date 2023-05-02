Sharad Pawar Quits: Know Top Contenders In Race To Become Next NCP Chief

Amid massive political instability in Maharashtra, Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced his retirement and tendered his resignation as the party's chief. Soon after the announcement, NCP leaders in the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai staged a protest against the decision taken by 82-year-old NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

Amid strong grief over Sharad Pawar's decision, top NCP leaders were seen shedding tears. "We're not ready to accept your decision of resigning from the post of NCP president. We want you to reconsider your decision," said party leaders. In response to the party cadres who all were opposing the resignation, Sharad Pawar said, "Let us all work together, but accept my resignation."

"Let us all work together, but accept my resignation," says Sharad Pawar to party workers opposing his resignation pic.twitter.com/Fs6gEbFF1k — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

Who will become Sharad Pawar's successor?

After Sharad Pawar stepped down as president of NCP, the party which he helmed since 1999, all eyes are on Ajit Pawar amid speculations for the next party chief. However, Ajit Pawar has confirmed that a committee will be constituted to recommend and finalise the name of the next NCP chief.

According to Sharad Pawar, the committee will consist of over 15 members including Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, KK Sharma, PC Chacko, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, and Sonia Doohan among others. These committee members will be primarily responsible for the selection of the new NCP chief after Sharad Pawar.

Amid speculations for the next NCP president, several names are making rounds in the political arena of Maharashtra politics. Leaders including Praful Patel (Rajya Sabha MP), Supriya Sule (Lok Sabha MP), Ajit Pawar (LoP Maharashtra Assembly), Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP MLA), Jayant Patil (NCP MLA), and Rohit Pawar (NCP MLA), have high chances of becoming Sharad Pawar's successor.

Ajit Pawar backs Sharad Pawar's decision

While every NCP leader in the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai opposed Sharad Pawar's decision, Ajit Pawar backed his move by mentioning that he will always be the head of the NCP family. "Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also."

"Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won't take it back," says NCP… pic.twitter.com/zn4cnhbX0k — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

"Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won't take it back. Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) will always be the head of the NCP family. Whoever will be the new President will work only under Pawar Saheb's guidance," added Ajit Pawar.