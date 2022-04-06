Sharad Pawar Raises 'injustice' Against Sanjay Raut With PM Modi, Urges Premier To Think

Putting end to all speculation, Nationalist Congress Party chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that during the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he discussed the central investigation agencies' action against leaders of Maharashtra's ruling coalition. Speaking to the media after his meeting that lasted for over 20 minutes, Pawar questioned the grounds on which Sanjay Raut and his wife's properties were seized earlier in the day.

"On what basis was Sanjay Raut's property seized? What was the need of initiating action against him? This is injustice. He is an MP, and also, a journalist. Sometimes he hails, sometimes he criticises. What was the provocation for action against him - just because he made some critical statements?" said the veteran leader, exuding hope that the premier would think about it. Pawar mentioned leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, including the party's Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil, and claimed that they made statements saying that the 'ED will reach the doorstep of those who do not co-operate.'

"I can't say anything on the stand of the (Maharashtra) government, have had no discussion with the Chief Minister. We will have a discussion and then only put forward our stand," he said.

'Will fight together in next elections': Pawar on alliance partners

Sharad Pawar also spoke on reports of prevailing differences in the Maha Vikas Agadi administration. Refuting the reports of disparities in the alliance partners- NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, Pawar informed, "If any of the three parties decide to step out, the government in Maharashtra would not be able to function and would, in fact, collapse. Each of the three parties knows this very well." The NCP leader added, "We will fight together in the next elections as well... There is stability, I am answering these questions for the last two-and-a-half years."

It is pertinent to mention here that after Shiv Sena and BJP's much-debated fallout over the Chief Ministerial office, post-2019 assembly elections, it was Sharad Pawar who had helped stitch an alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

'Not interested in UPA chairmanship'

Pawar also took a moment to point out that he was not interested in the chairmanship of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) coalition, led by Congress. "I am not ready to be UPA chairperson and we don't want to disturb the present set-up," the NCP leader said, deflecting questions on making a comeback in the grand old party.