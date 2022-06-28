'Sharad Pawar Ready To Sit In Oppn Till 2024, Shinde Camp Must Decide Next Action': NCP

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is on the brink of collapse in Maharashtra, alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party made a massive statement on Tuesday. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the chief spokesperson of the NCP, Mahesh Tapase said that the MLAs in Guwahati cannot yet be called a group, and till the time they merge with any group or political party, they have 'no value'.

'Sharad Pawar ready to sit in Opposition'

In an exclusive scoop on Tuesday, Republic TV learnt that Independent MLAs are likely to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari very soon. Sources say that amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, these legislators might urge the Governor to order a floor test.

Sources further say that the movement of the Shinde camp is expected as soon as Thursday. Speaking to reporters outside Guwahati's Radisson Blu Hotel, Shinde confirmed his visit to Mumbai. He also challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's numbers and said that he had the support of at least 50 MLAs.

Challenging them to take whatever the course of action has to be taken, the chief spokesperson of the NCP said that the party chief, Sharad Pawar was ready to 'sit in the Opposition'. He reasoned that 2024, when the next Assembly elections will be held in the state, is not very far, and the party has the support of the people 'who will bring it back to power'.

#LIVE | Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson of NCP, speaks to Republic; Says 'whatever course of action has to be taken must be taken by the group in Guwahati' & 'our leader Pawar saheb has said we are ready to sit in Opposition if needed'

Meanwhile, the MVA government took away the portfolios of the Eknath Shinde camp to ensure the smooth functioning of departments. Overall, 5 Ministers and 4 Ministers of State have been divested of their portfolios owing to their unauthorized absence. These include Eknath Shinde, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, Uday Samant, Shamburaj Desai, Rajendra Yadravkar, Abdul Sattar and Bacchu Kadu who are holed up at a Guwahati hotel currently.

Besides, 16 MLAs were served with the disqualification petition, and given time of two days to reply. The same was challenged by the camp in the Supreme Court. An SC bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala extended the time granted by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to the rebels to submit their response to the disqualification petition until July 12.