Sharad Pawar Recalls Congress-NCP Split, Slams EC Over Shiv Sena Decision; 'In Our Times'

NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday slammed the Election Commission over the ongoing clash between Uddhav Thackeray and the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led factions in Maharashtra. Pawar's comments came after the Election Commission recognised the Shinde camp as the ‘real Shiv Sena’ and alloted the party name and symbol to it.

“We have never seen the Election Commission take such a decision. No political party in the past was given to someone else. Shiv Sena was founded in Maharashtra by Balasaheb Thackeray and during his last days, he gave the responsibility of Shiv Sena to Uddhav Thackeray,” Sharad Pawar said.

“In our time, when such a clash happened, the matter went to the Election Commission. One will be NCP, while the other will be called Congress. And this is how both the parties got the permission to use the name of Congress,” Pawar added.

Accusing the BJP government of targeting democracy, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “This is an attack on the nation. There have been no attacks on democracy, but now it is in PM Modi's regime that such attacks are occurring everyday.”

SC refuses to stay EC order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Election Commission order granting the Shiv Sena party name and symbol to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction. The apex court further sought a response from the Shinde faction in two weeks. Apart from this, the Supreme Court has allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to continue to be known as Shiv Sena (UBT) and use the ‘Flaming Torch’ symbol.

Delivering the verdict, the Supreme Court said, "We cannot stay an order at this stage.” The bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala said the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp can pursue other remedies of law if any action is taken which is not based on the Election Commission’s order.