Sharad Pawar Refutes 'no Alternative To PM Modi In 2024' Claim; Recalls Post-Emergency Era

Addressing the media in Nashik on Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar refused to buy the argument that there was no alternative who can challenge PM Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This comes amid disarray in the opposition ranks over forming alliances and projecting a single leader as the Prime Ministerial face. Contending that it is not necessary for a single leader to turn around the opposition's fortunes, he cited the example of the post-Emergency era. Pawar recalled that Morarji Desai took over as the PM after the Janata Party's victory in 1977 despite not being considered a top contender for the post.

Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar remarked, "I will tell you as an author- Indira Gandhi imposed an Emergency between 1975-77. At that time, who was a capable (opposition) leader in the country? Morarji Desai became the Prime Minister after fighting the election. In the entire Emergency period, no one even imagined that Morarji Desai is going to lead the government. The entire country stood by Jayprakash (Narayan) Ji's call. There were many leaders back then."

Opposition dilemma over 2024 battle

A gradual decline in the electoral prowess of the Congress party has given rise to speculation that regional satraps such as Sharad Pawar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee might emerge as contenders for the PM's post. The rumour mills went abuzz after poll strategist Prashant Kishor held a series of meetings with Pawar as well as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Downplaying the efficacy of a regional front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kishor told Republic TV, "Front formed by few parties not enough to beat Modi. All third and fourth fronts are futile exercises against Modi."

Speaking at an event in the Museum of Goa recently, the IPAC co-founder also disagreed with the claim that the Narendra Modi-led government will be voted out of power in 2024 merely due to anti-incumbency. According to him, it was difficult to envisage the saffron party fading away easily as it had crossed the 30 % vote share at the national level. On this occasion, he asserted that Rahul Gandhi was mistaken in believing that people will vote against BJP in due course of time.