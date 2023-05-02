Sharad Pawar Resigns After Tell-all Book Is Out, What The Book Excerpts Say

On Tuesday, Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), announced his resignation. Following the release of his autobiography, "Lok Majhe Saangaati," senior Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar revealed details about his political career, including the changes that occurred in his party after 2015.

Sharad Pawar in his Marathi autobiography named 'Lok Majhe Saangaati' made a massive revelation about the time when Ajit Pawar rebelled and took overnight oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM in 2019 along with BJP and held Congress party responsible for it.

A four-time Maharashtra chief minister in his book has detailed developments post-2015 including the coalition of the NCP, Congress and then ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Pawar's statement comes a month after there were speculations of Ajit Pawar switching sides and doing a 2019 repeat with the BJP in Maharashtra amid the MVA rift. However, Ajit Pawar held a press conference and refuted the news putting a rest to all the rumours.

Sharad Pawar Recalls Ajit Pawar's swearing-in as Maha DyCM in 2019

Shedding light at a time when Ajit Pawar in an overnight political coup backed BJP in November 2019 and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra without his party's consent. While Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the State's chief minister in the presence of then-Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Sharad Pawar stated that he was shocked when he came to know about Ajit Pawar's presence at the Raj Bhavan with a few NCP MLAs and the swearing-in ceremony. He said that BJP conspired in the scenario in order to fail the plan of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He further informed that he called Uddhav Thackeray and clarified not to be involved in the decision.

Sharad Pawar in his book stated, "I was shocked when I got call on 23rd November 2019 that Ajit and few NCP MLAs were at Rajbhavan and Ajit was taking oath with Fadnavis. When I made calls to a few MLAs who were there at Raj Bhavan, I got to know that only 10 MLAs have reached there and one of them told me that it is happening because I have support for this. But this was the plan for the centre BJP to fail the plan of MVA. I called Uddhav Thackeray immediately and told him that whatever Ajit has done is wrong and I and NCP don’t support that. My name was used to take NCP MLAs to Rajbhavan. I asked him to join me in the press conference at 11 am on the same".

#WATCH Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister again, oath administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/kjWAlyMTci — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Sharad Pawar blames Congress for Ajit Pawar's overnight Oath-taking as Maha DyCM

Sharad Pawar blamed Congress which was also part of MVA for Ajit Pawar's early morning oath along with BJP. He stated in his book that when he started thinking that why Ajit took such a decision, he came to realise that the discussion with Congress in the alliance formation was not that pleasant. Due to the behaviour of the grand old party, a lot of issues were faced in the alliance formation. Sharad Pawar went on to explain how he once lost his cool during one of the MVA meets.

Pawar said, "We had taken a very soft stand in the discussion but their (Congress) response was not that welcoming. In one such meeting even I lost my cool and I was of the opinion that there is no point discussing anything here further, which came as a shock for many leaders from my own party. It was very evident from Ajit's face that he was also upset with this attitude of Congress. I left the meeting but asked other colleagues from my party to continue the meeting. After some time I called Jayant Patil to ask about the progress of the meeting, and then he told me Ajit Pawar has also left immediately after me (sharad pawar)".

He added, "I didn’t think that anything wrong will happen from that point to break this kind of rebellion and he took the immediate first step to get all MLAs back in the flock. I called a meeting at YB Chavan centre where 50 MLAs remained present in that meeting hence we were assured that there is no power in this rebel".

What Ajit Pawar has to say...?

NCP Leader Ajit Pawar issued his first response to Sharad Pawar's statement and said, "So far I have not read the book, I don't know what he said once I will read will react to it".