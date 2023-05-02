Sharad Pawar Resigns: Ajit Pawar Expresses Different Opinion Than Other NCP Leaders

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, on Monday, announced that he is stepping down from the post of party president. This has now caused a difference in opinions within the NCP as some are requesting Sharad Pawar to reconsider his decision whereas Ajit Pawar, his nephew, says he is open to a new leadership. "We are trying to give this post to a new leadership. We should support new chief. We are one family," Ajit Pawar said following the announcement.

During a press conference, Ajit Pawar also suggested his sister Supriya Sule not to speak anything about Sharad Pawar's decision. "I am his elder brother and that is why I am suggesting her this," said the Leader of Opposition of Maharashtra. As for Sharad Pawar, he said that he will maintain his public life but not contest elections.

"Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won't take it back," says NCP… pic.twitter.com/zn4cnhbX0k — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

#WATCH | NCP leader Jayant Patil breaks down after party chief Sharad Pawar announces that he will step down as party president. pic.twitter.com/nDCu9iX2OG — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

Other NCP leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Awhad and Dilip Walse Patil said that they are not ready to accept Sharad Pawar's resignation and requested him to reconsider. Another party member Jayant Patil even broke down after the announcement. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, on the other hand, said that he expected Sharad Pawar to "remain in public life till his last breath" but claimed that the resignation will not impact Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).