Sharad Pawar Resigns | After NCP Cadre Protest, Sharad Pawar Seeks 3-4 Days To Rethink

"I don't know why NCP chief Sharad Pawar tendered his resignation. He is a veteran and a very senior leader who is active in politics," Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said.
NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar said that he is not interested in becoming the former's successor as the party President. "I am not seeking the President's post. There is no point in it," Ajit Pawar said per sources. This comes after he said that Sharad Pawar needs 2-3 days to rethink his decision to resign as NCP President after party workers staged a protest against the decision.
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar requested his party members to end the protest who are demanding that Sharad Pawar should reconsider his decision to step down as NCP President. Ajit Pawar said that Sharad Pawar has promised to rethink his resignation and will announce his final decision in 3-4 days.
"Sharad Pawar is a competent leader. I think that due to age constraints and because of his health he thought to relinquish the present job. He has already selected his successor, and there are several leaders in NCP who are eligible to inherit his legacy but he is still the leader of the nation," Congress leader AR Chowdhury said.
"There were no talks about it (Sharad Pawar's resignation) in the party. I asked him, why didn't he consult us? All the prominent leaders will go to him and will try to persuade him," said NCP MP Praful Patel on Sharad Pawar's resignation as party President.
"Pawar sahib's decision is NCP's internal matter. It is his personal decision. He is a senior leader and he has decided something. Brainstorming over several issues is going on within his party. So, it will not be right for us to react on this. We will keep an eye on the situation and react after a day or two," Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said.
Sharad Pawar must have a plan for the future, his former associate and senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar said on Tuesday soon after the Maratha strongman announced his resignation as Nationalist Congress Party chief.
Anwar, who was a co-founder of the Nationalist Congress Party along with Pawar, said the veteran leader does not take any decision without thinking it through. Springing a surprise, Pawar on Tuesday said he was stepping down as the chief of NCP, the political outfit he founded and helmed since 1999.
Pawar made the announcement at the launch of a revised version of his autobiography. His announcement was met with protests by party workers and leaders who asked the octogenarian leader to rescind the decision. Asked about Pawar's decision, Anwar told PTI that this is his "personal decision" and every politician has a right to take his own decision.
"What the internal matter is we do not know but, as far as I know Sharad Pawar, he does not take any decision without thinking it through. He is a tall leader and if he has resigned from the post, he would have a plan for the future. It depends on him what is to be done," the Congress general secretary said.
Asked about Pawar's contribution, Anwar said, "He has had a prominent role in the politics of the country. He has had a role as an Opposition voice and today also he is working for Opposition unity and calling for Opposition unity." In 1999, Anwar, along with Pawar and P A Sangma, had founded the NCP after they were expelled from the Congress, about a year after Sonia Gandhi was elected as the party president on March 14, 1998. Anwar was taken back into the grand old party in 2018. He is general secretary in-charge Kerala and Lakshadweep.
Ajit Pawar stepped in to talk with NCP workers who staged a protest outside the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai after Sharad Pawar announced his resignation as the party's President.
"We are going to make sure that Sharad Pawar Saheb takes back his decision and continues as NCP chief," said one NCP MLA to Republic. Another said that he would not take a drop of water until Sharad Pawar rolls back his resignation.
Senior leaders of NCP including Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Chaggan Bhujbal, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkar Dilip and Wlase Patil are having a close door meeting inside Y B Chavan centre over the successor of Sharad Pawar, sources said.
The NCP will form a committee to select Sharad Pawar's successor as the new President. Leaders including Praful Patel (Rajya Sabha MP), Supriya Sule (Lok Sabha MP), Ajit Pawar (LoP Maharashtra Assembly), Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP MLA), Jayant Patil (NCP MLA), and Rohit Pawar (NCP MLA), have high chances of becoming Sharad Pawar's successor.
NCP workers are staging a massive protest outside YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai as Sharad Pawar steps down from the NCP president post. Many are saying that they are not ready to accept his resignation and are requesting him to reconsider his decision.
While other leaders are still requesting Sharad Pawar to reconsider his decision, Ajit Pawar suggested Supriya Sule not to speak anything.
"I am his elder brother and that is why I am suggesting her this," said Ajit Pawar while NCP workers are demanding that Supriya Sule should speak to Sharad Pawar.
"Let us all work together, but accept my resignation," says Sharad Pawar to party workers opposing his resignation.
Watch NCP leaders asking Sharad Pawar to reconsider his retirement announcement and revoke his decision.
Addressing the party cadres asking Sharad Pawar to reconsider his decision, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, "We are trying to give this post to a new leadership. Party chief in the coming days will work under the guidance of Sharad Pawar."
"There is no need to get emotional. We should support a new chief," he added.
"We're not ready to accept your decision of resigning from the post of NCP president. We want you to reconsider your decision," said NCP leaders including Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Awhad and Dilip Walse Patil.
Responding to Sharad Pawar's retirement announcement, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, "We thought Sharad Pawar will remain in public life till his last breath, but we can't tell why he resigned today. It will not impact Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). We hope that the new president of NCP will stay with MVA."
"My colleagues, even though I am stepping down from the post of president, I am not retiring from public life. ‘Constant travel’ has become an integral part of my life. I will continue attending public events and meetings. Whether I am in Pune, Mumbai, Baramati, Delhi, or any other part of India, I will be available to all of you as usual", Pawar told the NCP workers.
"He should reconsider his decision. You can take our resignation, we all are ready to resign but you (Sharad Pawar) please continue to be the chief of NCP," said NCP's Jayant Patil.
"We are all ready to leave the party," said NCP leaders over Pawar's resignation as party boss.
"I request Pawar Saheb to re-consider his decision," said NCP leader Parful Patel over Sharad Pawar's resgination as party boss.
Senior NCP leaders are shedding tears, expressing strong grief over Sharad Pawar's decision to leave the NCP party head position.
"I know where to stop," said Sharad Pawar on Tuesday as he stepped down from the NCP president post.
Senior Nationlist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar announced his retirement on Tuesday (April 2). 82-year-old Pawar is one of the country's top opposition leaders and had a key role in running the Maha Vikas Aghadi and keeping together a previous unlikely alliance between the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP. The development came after the senior Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar released his autobiography 'Lok Majhe Saangaati' revealing details about his political career, including the developments that took place in his party post-2015.