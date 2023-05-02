Sharad Pawar Resigns: As NCP Set To Take New Direction, Who Will Steer The Party's Ship?

In a sudden political twist, veteran politician Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, May 2, stepped down as the president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaving the entire political arena speculating about the future of the party. Four-time chief minister of Maharashtra, Pawar while announcing his decision said that after a long period of public life, it is necessary to take a step back and hence, he decided to step down as the President of the NCP.

According to the sources, a panel will decide the next party chief from the names recommended by Sharad Pawar himself. Sharad Pawar said, "I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP. It’s time for a new generation to guide the party and the direction it intends to take,” adding that a committee will be formed to decide who should be given the responsibility of the NCP chief's post.

Panel to decide new NCP president

As per speculations, Sharad Pawar has recommended a list of names to the panel, and the next party president will be elected from the suggested list. The list includes names of NCP leaders Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Sunil Tatkare, KK Sharma, PC Chacko, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Valse Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde and Jaidev Gaikwad. Now, it is up to the panel to take a call on the next party president.

Among these leaders, names of Praful Patel, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Rajya Sabha, Supriya Sule, Lok Sabha MP, Ajit Pawar, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra Assembly along with the names of NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil are doing the rounds.

Amid speculation over the next NCP president, Sharad Pawar, who was leading the NCP since its inception in 1999, said that he has three years left as a member of Rajya Sabha, during which he wants to focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the NCP and party cadres have gathered at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan in Mumbai and appealed to Sharad Pawar to reconsider his decision. The party workers, while chanting slogans, demanded that he must lead the party like he has been doing. However, Sharad Pawar has said that he will continue working in political life but won't contest elections now. He will keep working with the party leaders and workers further.

#WATCH | NCP workers protest outside YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai after party chief Sharad Pawar announced to step down from his post. pic.twitter.com/xuBsDx6Owq — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

On the other hand, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, "Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to make a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won't take it back." He even added, "Pawar Saheb will always be the head of the NCP family. Whoever will be the new president will work only under Pawar Saheb's guidance."