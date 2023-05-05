Sharad Pawar Resigns: Yechury, Farooq Dial Ex-supremo; Party To Pick Next Chief Today

Ahead of the crucial meeting of the 18-member committee selected to pick the next party chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after Sharad Pawar stepped down from the post on May 2 in a dramatic turn of events, senior leaders of other political outfits have urged Sharad Pawar to continue as the party president. The NCP will hold the critical meeting today at 11.30 am in Mumbai to select the next party chief. In the meeting, senior NCP leader Prafull Patel will propose a move to not accept Pawar’s resignation. In a show of support for the outgoing party chief Pawar, posters in his support were seen outside the party office in Mumbai.

Senior political leaders urge Pawar to withdraw his resignation

As the committee of senior NCP leaders will convene today (May 5) to select the next party chief, leaders from across the political community have reached out to Sharad Pawar asking him not to step down and continue to lead NCP. National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, CPI’s D Raja, CPI (Marxist) Secretary General Sitaram Yechury, DMK supremo, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin called Sharad Pawar and requested him to take back his resignation and continue as the party chief.

Praful Patel against Pawar stepping down as party chief

MP and Vice President, NCP Prafull Patel will propose a move in today’s meeting formed by Sharad Pawar to appoint his successor, urging him to withdraw his resignation. On the issue of appointing the new party chief, according to reports, few members are for the decision that the party should have a new chief however the selection should be made solely by his predecessor Sharad Pawar.

The Maharashtra state president Jayant Patil clarified on Thursday (May 4) that he won't be taking over the party head's position and the decision will be made by the 18-member committee.

Supporters put up posters outside NCP office

Posters in support of NCP chief Sharad Pawar were put up outside the NCP office in Mumbai. Moreover, NCP workers gathered there ahead of the meeting and raised slogans in support of Rajya Sabha MP Pawar.

Speaking to party cadres on May 4, Pawar tried to pacify them responding to the massive opposition to his decision to relinquish the party president post. They were also demanding that he take back his decision announced on May 2. Speaking outside the Y B Chavan Centre in the city, where his supporters have been camping to demand his continuation as the party chief, Pawar said he would take a final decision in the next couple of days and the sentiments of party workers will not be ignored. "I respect your sentiments. I should have discussed my plans with all of you and taken you into confidence. But I know you wouldn't have allowed me to take the decision (of stepping down as party chief)," the former Union minister told his supporters.