Sharad Pawar Responds To Health Minister's Inquiry About Him; NCP Chief Appreciative

A day after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, Pawar took to Twitter on Monday and informed that Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan called him to check on his health.

Pawar said, "Received a phone call from Shri Dr Harsh Vardhan ji to check about my health. Appreciate him checking on my health and well-being.

Sharad Pawar Hospitalised

NCP chief Pawar will undergo surgery at a hospital in Mumbai after it was diagnosed that he has gall bladder issues, a minister of his party in the Maharashtra government informed. "Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder," Nawab Malik tweeted.

"He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice," the minister added.

This comes amid speculation that Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a top industrialist's residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday. However, Shah on Sunday did not refute reports of his meeting Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel in Ahmedabad. When Shah was asked about the apparent meeting, he said, 'Not everything can be made public'. On the other hand, NCP has refuted that such a meeting took place with the BJP leader.

(Image: PTI)