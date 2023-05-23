Sharad Pawar Responds To PM Race As Nitish Kumar, Kharge Hold Talks On 'Opposition Unity'

Sharad Pawar, chief of the National Congress Party (NCP), on Monday, declared that he was not vying for the position of Prime Minister in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He emphasised that the primary objective of the Opposition parties ahead of the 2024 election is to identify the leadership who can work for the development of the nation.

Dispelling any speculation about his aspirations for the country's top political post, Pawar categorically stated that he would not be contesting the next election. He clarified that since he would not be participating as a candidate, there was no possibility of him becoming a Prime Ministerial candidate.

"I am not contesting the next election so where is the question of becoming a PM candidate? I am not in the race to become the Prime Minister. We want a leadership who can work for the development of the nation," he told reporters. He further said that his efforts are for bringing the opposition together. "Same efforts are being made by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,” he added.

Pawar lauds Rahul Gandhi

The NCP chief lauded the Karnataka Assembly election results as a powerful testament to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's padayatra (foot march). Pawar expressed confidence that the outcome would reinforce Gandhi's ideology and garner greater support from the people.

"Karnataka Assembly election results are the best example of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Padyatra. Whatever one says about Rahul Gandhi, I am sure that people would strengthen Rahul Gandhi’s ideology,” he said. Notably, Pawar was referring to Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which the Congress leader started on September 7, 2022, and ended in January this year- a journey of over 4,000 km spanning 150 days.

Pawar's remarks came as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in his bid to unite the Opposition ahead of 2024 polls, met Grand Old Party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday.

Oppn parties to hold a meeting, date to be announced soon: Congress

After Nitish met Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Congress leaders KC Venugopal on Monday stated that the Opposition will hold a meeting in which a large number of parties will participate.

Speaking to the media after Nitish's meeting with Congress' top brass, Venugopal said, "Opposition parties meet will be held. The date and place of the meeting will be announced within 1-2 days. A vast number of parties will be taking part in the meeting."

It is pertinent to mention that recently, the Bihar CM met Arvind Kejriwal, and Uddhav Thackeray and also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka's new CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru after Congress' landslide victory in the state. Notably, the JD(U) supremo has been meeting Opposition leaders to “strengthen the bloc” against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies)