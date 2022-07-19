A day after quitting the Uddhav Thackeray faction and joining the Eknath Shinde camp, Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam on Tuesday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network, his first interview after his resignation. The leader explained why he stepped out of the Uddhav faction and how he and his son faced difficulties in the party.

When asked why and how was he and his son insulted by the Uddhav camp, Kadam said, "I gave 52 years to this party. I struggled for this party since many years. Anil Parab, who is now the right hand of Uddhav, had thrown out all those who were there with my son in different leadership positions and gave them all to NCP members. For the last six months, my son Yogesh Kadam kept insisting to meet Uddhav Thackeray, to ask as to why are things going wrong, but Uddhav ji was ill, so he could not give time. In last 2.5 years, even I could not visit Matoshree. I had told Uddhav ji not to join hands with the NCP. Balasaheb had fought against Congress and NCP for 50 long years. I tried to make him understand 2.5 years ago, but he did not listen, so since then I never went to Matoshree."

Ramdas Kadam further blamed NCP chief Sharad Pawar for the split within the Shiv Sena, and said, "Sharad Pawar is responsible for this. In last 18 years, both Sharad and Ajit Pawar tried to bring back their NCP people in places where Shiv Sena was there. In my son's constituency, they recently gave Rs 10 crore to an NCP leader. So their plan has now become successful, to destroy the Shiv Sena."

Ramdas Kadam Tenders Resignation From Uddhav Camp

On Monday, Ramdas Kadam tendered his resignation as a Shiv Sena leader. Leveling serious allegations against Uddhav Thackeray in his resignation letter, Kadam alleged that after the passing away of Balasaheb Thackeray, the post of the Shiv Sena head held 'no value' since the ex Maharashtra CM had failed to take his own leaders into confidence.

Ramdas Kadam also revealed that in 2019, when Shiv Sena had decided to join hands with NCP and Congress, he had pleaded to Thackeray with 'folded hands' to not ally with those who Balasaheb Thackeray opposed all his life. However, his request fell on deaf ears. He also claimed that he and his son Yogesh Kadam had been repeatedly insulted in the party. Notably, Kadam's son and MLA Yogesh Kadam had joined the Shinde camp in Guwahati itself. The MLA from Dapoli was among the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who reached Guwahati and supported Eknath Shinde.