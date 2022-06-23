Sharad Pawar Says 'majority Proven On House Floor'; Wants Defector Law On Shinde's Camp

Speaking about the present predicament of the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) alliance, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday made it clear that his party and the alliance will support Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, further stating that the state government's majority can be proven only in the floor of the Vidhan Sabha. Pawar also said that Eknath Shinde's camp should face action under the Anti-Defection Law. This comes moments after state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also confirmed that the NCP would support the CM.

Speaking to the press, the NCP chief said, "MVA decided to back CM Uddhav Thackeray. I believe once the (Shiv Sena) MLAs return to Mumbai the situation will change. The way to prove if Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray-led government is in minority is through the floor of the Assembly."

Making a veiled attack on the BJP, Pawar added, "Everyone knows how the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were taken to Gujarat & then Assam. We don't have to take the names of all those assisting them. Assam Government is helping them. I don't need to take any names further."

"What the Eknath Shinde camp is doing will come under anti defection law and action will be taken against them. The MVA govt was formed on Common Minimum Programme," the NCP cheif further said.

Earlier in the day, Republic TV learned that Sharad Pawar asked his party members to remain prepared for a floor test in Maharashtra. Pawar had reportedly spoken about the floor test scenario while chairing a meeting of key party leaders at his 'Silver Oak' residence in Mumbai.

Shinde Showcases Strength, Releases First Picture With MLAs

Earlier in the day, Eknath Shinde along with 42 MLAs showcased the strength and released the first group photograph from the Guwahati hotel. In the video accessed by Republic Media Network, all the MLAs were seen sitting together and raising slogans of "Shinde Saab Tum Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain."

For complete control, Shinde needs the support of just 37 MLAs, to bypass the Anti-Defection Law and avoid disqualification. Sources in the Eknath Shinde camp have further revealed that the rebels have enough numbers to be recognised as the main faction of Shiv Sena. With the strong majority, Shinde's Sena can now use the whip (after appointing Bharat Gogawale on Wednesday) to force remaining MLAs such as Aaditya Thackeray and others to vote according to their line. In case they don't follow the line, they might face party action.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra plunged into crisis after senior minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena, demanding that the party should break ties with NCP and Congress and join hands with its former ally - BJP. However, the impasse continues as Maharashtra CM has refused to concede to this demand. At present, Shinde claims to have the support of 42 MLAs. 35 from Shiv Sena and seven independents. Bharat Gogavale, who was appointed as chief whip by the rebel legislators, said that more MLAs would join them.

In a Facebook live address on Wednesday, Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA returned to Mumbai and made such a demand to him face-to-face. Despite this emotional appeal, Shinde refused to budge and insisted that Shiv Sena should leave MVA. On June 22 night, CM Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' to move back into 'Matoshree'.