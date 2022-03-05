Sharad Pawar Says Nawab Malik's Arrest Politically Motivated; 'Deliberately Harassed'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik's arrest is "politically motivated" and attempts were being made to connect him to the Underworld fugitive Dawood Ibrahim because he is a Muslim. He also banished the Opposition's demand seeking Malik's resignation.

"Malik's arrest is a politically motivated one. Whenever they (BJP) see any Muslim party worker, they link them with Dawood. Malik and his family members are being deliberately harassed but we will fight back," the NCP chief said.

Malik was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the activities of Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. He is currently in ED custody.

'Why didn't Narayan Rane resign?'

NCP chief Sharad Pawar further asked Prime Minister Narendra Mod why Narayan Rane did not resign when he was arrested. "Tomorrow, PM Modi is coming to Pune. He may explain more about it. Applying one yardstick for Malik and another for Rane shows that all this was politically motivated," he claimed.

Rane was arrested in August 2021 by the police at Sangameshwar in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district for his controversial statement that he would have slapped Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for forgetting the year India got its freedom during his Independence Day speech.

Speaking about the alleged phone tapping of select politicians when the saffron party was in power in the state, Pawar said, " "I have seen the record of phone tapping of various leaders. It was done during the tenure of the Devendra Fadnavis government. Officials merely followed the orders and are now facing the consequences. I have never seen such a situation in the country before."

Pawar attacks Maha governor

The NCP chief also took a swipe at Maharashtra governor B S Koshyari, who has not approved the names of 12 Members of the Legislative Council sent to him by the state cabinet more than a year ago. "Maharashtra has the legacy of governors like PC Alexander among others. I should not talk about what the present governor is doing. The Central government is doing whatever it can do and Maharashtra is the latest example."

He said that getting nominated to the Vidhan Parishad is a democratic right but a year has passed and nothing is being done. "If someone has decided not to maintain the prestige of the Constitutional post, then what's the need to comment," Pawar said.

