Sharad Pawar Says NCP Will Back Akhilesh In UP Polls; 'will Consult SP If We Contest'

With Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due for 2022, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said his party will back the Akhilesh Singh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Pawar added that the NCP would consult the SP, just in case the party decides to contest a few seats in UP.

"We have decided that we will back Akhilesh Singh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh. If we contest a few seats, then that will be in consultation with the Samajwadi Party," he added.

The statement of the NCP leader comes days after SP's Akhilesh Yadav, speaking exclusively to the Republic Media Network, predicted that Samajwadi Party and its other allies would win 400 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. "The people are in favour of the Samajwadi Party. The people of Uttar Pradesh will defeat BJP because the income of farmers has not been doubled, the youth are unemployed and there are no jobs. The businesses have been destroyed due to the wrong policies of the government. The traders, farmers, youth, and labourers are backing Samajwadi Party," he added.

2022 UP Assembly elections

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out forging an alliance with Congress and BSP, he has remained non-committal about an electoral adjustment with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. Pertinently, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief had asked the SP chief to take a call on the tie-up by October 11 failing which he will field candidates on all 403 seats. So far, SP has forged an alliance with Mahan Dal and Rashtriya Lok Dal.

(With inputs from PTI)