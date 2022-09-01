Sharad Pawar Says 'Opposition Must Unite' To Take On BJP In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on August 31 urged all the opposition parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While interacting with the reporters on August 31, after welcoming leaders from Haryana into the party fold, Pawar said that to take on the BJP, "can consider contesting elections together under the Common Minimum programme."

The Common Minimum Programme is a document that outlines the minimum objectives of a coalition government in India. Under the programme, the parties in an alliance set aside their political differences to form and run a government on certain common policies.

Earlier, the NCP chief had said that efforts were underway at the national level to bring non-BJP parties together to create a public opinion. The NCP Chief slammed the BJP-led Central government for allegedly misusing the investigation agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and said, "BJP has started a new program. On the basis of money, ED, and CBI, the government is being brought down. The same is being tried in Jharkhand just like it was done in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. We have to see how we will face this attempt of the BJP. Opposition must unite."

Parties working toward a united front against the BJP for 2024

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) met with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday in Patna in an effort to forge an alliance with like-minded parties against the BJP in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Very shortly after Nitish Kumar's JD(U) left the NDA coalition led by the BJP and re-formed the Bihar government under the banner of the 'Mahagatbandhan alliance', the TRS leader paid a visit to Patna.

In an effort to unify the opposition from the entire country in support of his united front, KCR had also met with Uddhav Thackeray, the former chief minister of Maharashtra and leader of the Shiv Sena. He had also met with MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu and the president of the DMK.

