Sharad Pawar Says Sachin Vaze Was Reinstated By Param Bir Singh; Not By NCP, Maha CM Or HM

While addressing a press conference in Delhi on Sunday afternoon amid the Vazegate scandal, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that it was ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh's decision to reinstate suspended API Sachin Vaze during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking further, he claimed that the NCP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh were not involved in the decision of reinstating Vaze.

Responding to the numerous questions doing rounds following Param Bir Singh's explosive 'extortion' allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Pawar claimed, "The decision to transfer Param Bir Singh to Home Gaurd was taken before the allegation on him surfaced. Now when the Maharashtra government took a constant decision to transfer him, Singh is making such serious allegations on the Home Minister."

Sharad Pawar: 'Vaze was appointed by CP'

Calling the letter written by Param Bir "laughable", Sharad Pawar said that apart from the mention of exchange of Rs 100 crore, no information on how the money was actually exchanged. He said that ex-Mumbai CP's allegations regarding the collection of Rs 100 crore on Deshmukh are very serious. Pawar claimed that the decision to transfer Param Bir Singh was taken because there were a series of lapses in the investigation at his end.

Sharad Pawar claimed that Param Bir Singh suddenly started speaking against the Home Minister after he sensed that he might be removed as Mumbai CP. Responding to the question on whether this would impact the Maharashtra government, Pawar claimed that it would have no effect. "There was no charge on Param Bir when he was in office," he added. Speaking on the ongoing Antilia bomb scare probe, Pawar said that Mansukh Hiren's wife had only made serious allegations against Sachin Vaze, and nobody else.

Sachin Vaze's re-instatement

Earlier in 2003, Sachin Vaze along with 3 police constables had faced charges of murder and destruction of evidence for the death of Khwaja Yunus, a 27-year-old software engineer. However, with his trial case still pending, Vaze was reinstated as an API in Mumbai Police after 16 years.

Later a notice was issued that said that a decision in regard to reinstating Sachin Vaze was taken at a meeting held on June 5, 2020, under the chairmanship of CP Param Bir Singh. These meetings are as per rules held periodically to review decisions on suspended police officials. Vaze was first given a posting at the local arms unit and within four days was posted at the Criminal Intelligence Unit, which is a specialised arm of the Mumbai Crime Branch. Devendra Fadnavis, however, has claimed that pressure was exerted on him to reinstate Vaze when he was the Chief Minister, stating on record that Uddhav Thackeray had called him then about the same but he had turned down bringing Vaze back after taking legal advice.

What allegations has Param Bir levelled against Maharashtra HM Deshmukh?

In his 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh has refuted Deshmukh's statements that his transfer was due to 'serious lapses in the investigation', the 'serious lapses are not pardonable', and that his transfer was 'not on administrative grounds'. Further in his letter, the ex-Mumbai CP has alleged that Sachin Vaze before his arrest was summoned by Maharashtra Home Minister at his residence several times in connection to the target of accumulating Rs 100 crore in a month, half from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai, and remaining from other sources.

Singh in the letter also claimed that there was no evidence against him and invited him to check the call records of Sachin Vaze if need be. However, reacting to this letter, HM Anil Deshmukh on Saturday refuted all "Extortion" allegations made by Param Bir. Taking to Twitter, he had said that the involvement of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren case seems likely', and hence he was making such allegations to save himself.

He further said that Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra (Home Guards) after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case. Subsequent to this, Deshmukh has said he'll file a defamation suit against Param Bir Singh and has demanded his suspension while speaking to NCP party supremo Sharad Pawar.

