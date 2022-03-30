Sharad Pawar Seconds Mamata Banerjee's 'united Opposition' Pitch; To Hold Deliberations

On Tuesday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar threw his weight behind West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's appeal for the opposition parties to unite ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to the media, Pawar asserted this was imperative in the wake of the purported 'misuse' of central agencies. However, he revealed that NCP will discuss Banerjee's proposition in Parliament to decide on the future course of action.

"It is necessary to meet, deliberate and prepare a strategy for the future owing to the manner in which central agencies are being misused. And we should take the initiative. She has written this (letter). We will talk in Parliament and decide the future course of action," Sharad Pawar said. Speaking at the national executive meeting of the Nationalist Youth Congress earlier in the day, he accused BJP of targeting opposition leaders via CBI and ED raids. This was seen as a reference to the fact that key NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh are currently in judicial custody in connection with cases investigated by central agencies.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar backs joint opposition action against use of CBI, ED raids for political vendetta — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 29, 2022

Mamata Banerjee's outreach to opposition

Mamata Banerjee wrote to all opposition leaders including non-BJP Chief Ministers on March 27 to unite for ousting the Modi government. As per the letter officially released by TMC, the West Bengal CM expressed concern over BJP's "direct attacks" on India's institutions. She claimed that Central agencies such as CBI, ED, Central Vigilance Commission and Income Tax Department were being misused to target, harass and corner political opponents across the country for "vendetta".

Banerjee stressed, "Central agencies are jolted into action just when elections are around the corner. It is amply clear that BJP-ruled states get a free pass from these agencies to paint a rosy picture of their hollow governance. We believe in transparency and accountability in governance but we will not tolerate the vindictive politics of the BJP that has led to a political witch-hunt. It pains me to see that the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states have been consistently flouting the directives of the judiciary."

"I have the highest regards for the judiciary. But at present due to certain biased political interferences, people are not getting justice which is a dangerous trend in our democracy," she added. The West Bengal CM's criticism of the Central agencies came at a juncture when her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has been grilled by the ED in the illegal coal mining case.