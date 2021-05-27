Sharad Pawar Seeks PM's Intervention In Lakshadweep; Advocates Removal Of Administrator

Seeking PM Modi's intervention in Lakshadweep, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday demanded the appointment of a new Administrator in place of Praful Khoda Patel. In a letter addressed to the PM, he conveyed the serious concerns raised by NCP Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faizal regarding the policy decisions taken by Patel. Highlighting that protests are taking place already, he opined that some of the steps might lead to the destruction of traditional means of livelihood and the unique culture of the Union Territory. Seeking the withdrawal of the "unreasonable" orders, Pawar stressed the need to have a holistic approach to work with the native people.

