Sharad Pawar Shows Displeasure At Lack Of Intel On Eknath Shinde-led Rebellion: Sources

The infighting in MVA escalated as NCP supremo Sharad Pawar expressed displeasure over the lack of intelligence over the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs, sources told Republic TV. As per sources, he questioned Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on how there was no information about Minister Eknath Shinde and other Sena MLAs flying out to Surat in the middle of the night. Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil was among the key leaders present in this meeting that took place at Pawar's 'Silver Oak' residence.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs at his official residence at 5 pm today. Sources indicated that some important decisions might be taken after this meeting. Briefing the media earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut exuded confidence in the rebels remaining a part of the party and revealed that he spoke to Shinde today itself.

MVA government in trouble

In a massive political development on Tuesday, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. At present, Shinde holds the portfolios of Urban Development and PWD (Public Undertakings) in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra. Sources indicated that these leaders are miffed with the Sena and are in touch with BJP. This assumes significance in the wake of several Shiv Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the recently concluded MLC polls.

At noon, the Shiv Sena supremo called a meeting at his residence in Mumbai in which only 19 MLAs including Aaditya Thackeray participated. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. While Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar and party MLC Ravindra Phatak met Shinde seeking a truce, the latter reportedly insisted that the party should ally with BJP once again. After reaching Guwahati earlier in the day, Eknath Shinde claimed that a total of 40 Sena MLAs are here.