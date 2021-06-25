Sharad Pawar Spells Out His & Congress' Role In Any 'alternate Force'; Takes 2024 Question

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar addressed the media on Friday for the first time after the opposition meeting that was held at his residence on June 22 and informed that there was no discussion about the alliance but if any alternative front will be made it will definitely include Congress. Earlier this week, an opposition party meeting was held at the NCP chief's residence that triggered the speculations of a 'Third Front'. However, the absence of Congress leaders from the meeting raised many questions.

Pawar has met poll strategist Prashant Kishor 3 times in as many weeks, and after their meeting, the leaders of the Rashtra Manch had attempted many clarifications, listing all the things that they are not, but not really being clear on what exactly they are or seek to be.

'Need Congress' power for any alternative force'

"Alliance was not discussed in the meeting (Rashtra Manch meeting) but if an alternative force is to be raised, it will be done only by taking Congress together. We need power like that and I had said this in that meeting," said Sharad Pawar.

Alliance was not discussed in the meeting (Rashtra Manch meeting) but if an alternative force is to be raised, it will be done only by taking Congress together. We need power like that and I had said this in that meeting: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/KSYz1KsC4F — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

Sharad Pawar on 'Collective Leadership'

On being asked if he would be the face of a new alternative alliance against BJP in the 2024 general elections, Pawar said, "We haven't discussed but I think we'll have to go ahead by taking a role of collective leadership. I did this for years but right now I'll work for keeping everyone together, guiding & strengthening them".

We haven't discussed but I think we'll have to go ahead by taking a role of collective leadership. I did this for yrs but right now I'll work for keeping everyone together, guiding & strengthening them: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on if he'll be the face of a new alternative alliance pic.twitter.com/coSgXeJX3c — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

Sharad Pawar on MVA rift

Pawar dismissed all the claims of the rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) after Congress' Nana Patole made a statement about contesting elections alone in Maharashtra. Every political party has the right to expand, he added.

"Every political party has the right to expand itself. To increase the energy of our party workers we also make such statements. Similarly, if Congress says something like that (to fight next elections alone) we welcome it because it's their right(to expand their party)," said NCP Chief.

Every political party has the right to expand itself. To increase the energy of our party workers we also make such statements. Similarly, if Congress says something like that (to fight next elections alone) we welcome it because it's their right(to expand their party): NCP Chief pic.twitter.com/XrtCUdHvYa — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

Opposition party meeting at Sharad Pawar's Residence

Yashwant Sinha called the Opposition Party meeting on June 22, which lasted for 2.5-hour in the four walls of the Meena Bagh-situated residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Delhi. After the meeting, the leaders of the 'Rashtra Manch' put an end to the speculations of the formation of the third front that was doing the rounds. The leaders that addressed the media after the meeting highlighted that they were on their way to provide an 'alternative vision' that India needed, in the form of the 'manch', and will include everyone who has a vision for the country's development and future, whether it's a political party, social organization or a person. They were careful to word it such after it was widely discussed in the media as the coming together of an anti-Modi group, albeit one without much representation in elected offices.

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)