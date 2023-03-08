Sharad Pawar Supports BJP Alliance In Nagaland; NCP To Be A Part Of State Govt

The National Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday decided to extend its support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance in the northeastern state of Nagaland. The development came a day after Neiphiu Rio took oath as the Chief Minister of Nagaland for the fifth term in Kohima on Tuesday. Notably, in view of the NDPP-BJP alliance, the state will have two Deputy Chief Ministers – Y Patton from BJP and T R Zeliang from NDPP.

Notably, after NDPP and BJP alliance, Sharad Pawar’s NCP with seven seats has the maximum number to claim the Leader of the Opposition position in the Nagaland Assembly. Polls in Nagaland were held last month.

It is important to note that the NDPP won 25 seats while the BJP managed to register its win on 12 seats in the recently held Nagaland Assembly elections for which the results were declared on March 2. Winning a total of 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly, the pre-poll alliance partners – NDPP and BJP – were all set to form a government in the state. However, the alliance is now witnessing support from all major parties in the state.

Meanwhile, apart from the NDPP and BJP, other political parties as well who contested the state election in the northeast and managed to win a respectable number of seats despite being newbies. Sharad Pawar-led NCP won 7 seats in the state, while the NPP registered a win on five seats. The newcomers' Ram Vilas Paswan founded LJP, Naga People’s Front (NPF) & RPI (Athawale) managed to win 2 seats each. Apart from this, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) won 1 seat in the state, along with four independent candidates.

Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland CM for fifth term

The 72-year-old NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio took oath as the Chief Minister of Nagaland for the fifth term on Tuesday, March 7. Following his oath ceremony, T R Zeliang and Y Patton were sworn in as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

Apart from the three leaders, state BJP chief Temjen Imna Along and Salhoutuonuo Kruse, one of the two women elected to the Nagaland Assembly for the first time, also took oath as members of the council of ministers.