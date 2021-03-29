Sharad Pawar Taken To Hospital Over Abdomen Unease; To Undergo Gallbladder Procedure: NCP

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Sunday evening, party leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik informed on Monday. According to Malik, the NCP chief was feeling uneasy, following which he was taken for a check-up. Malik further informed that after diagnosis, it was found that Sharad Pawar has a gallbladder issue.

In addition, he also stated that Sharad Pawar was on 'Blood Thinning Medication'. However, the doctors have advised Pawar to stop this medication. Pawar will be admitted to Breach Candy hospital on March 31 for an endoscopy and surgery. As of now, all his meetings and events stand cancelled, added Nawab Malik.

