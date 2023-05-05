Sharad Pawar Takes Back Resignation As NCP Chief, Says 'can't Hurt Party Members'

Sharad Pawar on Friday said that he has taken back his resignation as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president following repeated appeals by party workers. This development comes after a committee set up to choose the new Nationalist Congress Party chief rejected incumbent president Sharad Pawar's decision to step down. Pawar himself had set up the committee, comprising Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, former Union Minister Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, after he announced on May 2 that he would be resigning as NCP chief.

Addressing a press conference, Pawar said, "On May 2, 2023, at the release of my autobiographical book ‘Lok Maze Sangati’, I announced my decision to retire from the post of Nationalist Congress Party President. After 63 years of long service in public life, it was my own decision to step down. But my decision, evoked strong sentiments amongst the people. Party workers, office bearers and my colleagues were disheartened to hear my decision. All my wishers unanimously appealed to me to reconsider my decision. At the same time, the leaders from various political parties, my colleagues and well wishers from all over the country and especially from Maharashtra persuaded me to change my decision."

"Lok Maze Sangati means people are my companions! And this is the real secret of my long and satisfying public life. I cannot disrespect their feelings. I am overwhelmed with the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire," he added.

Pawar, while continuing in the post of President, said that he is of the clear opinion that there should a succession plan for any post or responsibility in the organization.

"In future, I will focus on making organizational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities, creating new leadership. I will also work vigorously for the growth of organisation and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people," he said in a press briefing which was not attended by senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

Pawar on Tuesday sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit as president of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left the Congress to chart his own political course.

The announcement of resignation earlier, made at an event, stumped leaders and workers of the 24-year-old party.