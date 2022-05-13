Sharad Pawar Takes Jibe At Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan; 'Common Pakistani Is Not India's Enemy'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday stated that the common people of Pakistan were not India's enemy, but those who wanted to seize power with the help of army are. Pawar, while speaking on the political turmoil in Pakistan, stated that the people who want power with the help of the army, inducing tensions between the two nations, were the real enemies. Pawar also took a jibe at the deposed Pakistan PM Imran Khan by saying that a ‘young man’ took the reins of Pakistan and tried to give a direction to that country, but was ousted from power.

The NCP chief was speaking at an Eid-Milan program in the Pune's Kondhwa area. He also commented on Imran Khan’s ouster from power, without naming the former PM. "In neighbouring Pakistan, where you and I have brothers... a young man took the reins of prime minister's post, an attempt was made to show a direction to the country, but the prime minister was ousted from power and a different picture is seen there now," the NCP chief stated, in an apparent jibe on Imran Khan.

Those who want to do politics with help of army favour conflict: Sharad Pawar

Pawar's remark on the ex-Pakistan PM came after 69-year-old Khan was forced to step down as Pakistan's premier recently following a no-trust vote in Pakistan's National Assembly. Following this, Pawar stated that he had visited Pakistan many times as a union minister and also as president of the International Cricket Council. "Be it Lahore, Karachi, wherever we went, a warm welcome was accorded,” he said.

“We had gone to Karachi with our cricket team for a match. A day after the match, players expressed their desire to see the places around them... We went to a restaurant and after having breakfast, when we tried to pay the bill, the restaurant owner refused to take money, and said we were their guests," Pawar added. The common people of Pakistan are not India's enemy, Pawar further stated. "Those who want to do politics and seize power with the help of the (Pakistani) army, they favour conflict," the NCP chief added.

Further in his address, the NCP chief also commented on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the civil unrest in Sri Lanka. "A different kind of situation is prevailing in the world today. A powerful country like Russia is attacking a small country like Ukraine, youngsters in Sri Lanka are on the road, fighting, and the leaders of that country have gone underground," Pawar added.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI