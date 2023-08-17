Sharad Pawar Targets PM Modi Over Manipur Crisis, Dismisses His Prediction For 3rd Term

NCP President Sharad Pawar, during his rally in Maharashtra's Beed on August 17, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur crisis and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Pawar tried to corner PM Modi for not visiting Manipur which has been embroiled in violence since May 3 and said that the latter failed to do his duty.

"Looking at the situation in Manipur, it was important for the Prime Minister to visit Manipur. It was his responsibility but he failed to fulfill it," the NCP chief said during his address in Beed's Parli. Pawar made a similar statement in a press conference on August 16 saying that the Modi government has been a mute spectator to the Manipur crisis.

"PM Modi spoke outside Parliament and gave a three-minute video message on day one of the Monsoon session, and also briefly mentioned about Manipur in his lengthy reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion," Pawar said.

He also targeted the Prime Minister for his Independence Day speech in which he predicted BJP's win in the 2024 elections and his third term in office. "On August 15, PM Modi said I’ll be back again. I want to tell him a similar thing was said by Maharashtra's former CM Devendra Fadnavis and he came to power but at a lower post," Pawar said.

Pawar says focus is on defeating the NDA

In the press conference on August 16, Pawar said that the I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) will secure a majority in the Lok Sabha elections and defeat the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) led by the BJP. "The only focus is to defeat the NDA and remove the Modi government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Pawar is currently in Beed which is the constituency of NCP rebel Dhananjay Munde, who followed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to join the NDA's Maharashtra government. Prior to this, Pawar held a rally in Nashik the constituency of Chaggan Bhujbal, another NCP rebel. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the next I.N.D.I.A meeting which will be held in Mumbai and the NCP and Congress will play a key role.