Sharad Pawar To Attend Oppn Meet In Bengaluru, Won't Join Hands With BJP: Sources

NCP Patriarch Sharad Pawar appears to be firm on his decision that he won’t join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is likely to attend the opposition’s meeting in Bengaluru, which will be held over two days; July 17 and 18. The latest development has come up after the Nationalist Congress Party leaders from the Ajit Pawar camp went on to meet Senior Pawar before the monsoon session of Maharashtra Assembly to seek his blessings. As per reports, Ajit Pawar along with other leaders, requested him to remain united and work together for the development of the state.

Sources from the NCP said that leaders from the Ajit Pawar camp along with all the sworn-in ministers, Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar on July 16 went on to meet Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai. The leaders sought his blessings and discussed with him about the future of the party. As per claims, the party leaders urged Sharad Pawar to remain united and come together. This was done before the start of the monsoon session in Maharashtra Assembly.

Ajit Pawar camp met with Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre

Reports suggest that Ajit Pawar and other leaders tried to convince Sharad Pawar, but he remained firm on continuing to be with the opposition. It is also being said that he is likely to be present in Bengaluru for the opposition’s meeting. The Ajit Pawar camp, however, is likely to make similar efforts in the near future as well to get him along. NCP leader Praful Patel said that they worked under Sharad Pawar’s guidance for years and want him to guide them unitedly in future as well. "Today, we met our leader Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre. All the leaders were having a meeting at Ajit Dada's residence. We came to know that Sharad Pawar reached here for a meeting, so without informing him, we reached here. We sought the blessings of respected Sharad Pawar today. We requested Pawar Saheb that NCP should stay united and asked him to think about this. On this, Sharad Pawar did not give any reaction. He listened to our appeal," Praful Patel said.

If reports are to be believed, fresh efforts have also been made, as both the camps have given a petition to the election commission for disqualification of MLAs from the other camp, which is pending before the commission. However, Sharad Pawar is likely to attend the opposition's meeting in Bengaluru on Monday (July 17), where strategy to take on the BJP during 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be formed.