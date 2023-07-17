Sharad Pawar To Attend Opposition Meet, Will Skip Day 1, Says Party

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar will attend the opposition meet at Bengaluru on Tuesday (July 18). The NCP supremo skipped day one of the meeting and will head directly to Bengaluru for the full day of talks among leaders of 24 opposition parties, said sources.

“NCP National President Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb & working President Smt Supriya Sule will attend the meeting called by opposition parties on Tuesday 18th July in Bengaluru,” confirmed NCP Chief spokesperson Mahesh Bharet Tapase.

The surprise visit by nephew Ajit Pawar

This comes a day after his surprise meeting with nephew Ajit Pawar, who recently split from the NCP and joined the Eknath Shinde led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar, who became Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister after his coup, visited his uncle Sharad Pawar with other NCP leaders on Sunday (July 16) stating that they wanted to seek Sharad Pawar's blessings before the Maharashtra assembly session.

Praful Patel, the once loyal to Sharad Pawar who joined the party supremo in previous opposition meeting in Patna, said he “pleaded” the veteran leader to join hands with the rebels and unite the two NCP groups but Pawar didn’t reply to us and just kept listening to what we were saying.

The key opposition meet

A meeting convened by the Congress in Bengaluru to explore a coordinated strategy to challenge the ruling BJP in the monsoon session of parliament and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is anticipated to draw senior leaders from 24 opposition groups.

After the Congress spoke out in favour of the party's fight against a central directive that sought to regulate Delhi's bureaucracy, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made the decision to attend the conference, giving the opposition a boost.