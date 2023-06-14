2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Sharad Pawar To Head Crucial June 23 Opposition Meet

Why you’re reading this: In yet another attempt to ensure unity, the Opposition parties are all set to become part of a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) on the sidelines of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As per the sources, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is likely to be accorded the crucial role of framing and heading the programme. This comes a week ahead of the Opposition parties meeting in Patna on June 23 which will be chaired by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

3 things you need to know:

Common Minimum Program To unite Opposition in the view of upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar is likely to be accorded the crucial role of framing and heading the programme.

The opposition meeting is scheduled to be held on June 23 in Patna, which will be chaired by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Sharad Pawar to Head Oppn's Common Minimum Program

As per the sources, all the 16 major opposition parties will be present in the Common Minimum Programme(CMP) meeting which has been formulated aiming to forge a joint alliance against the ruling BJP ahead of the general polls. Generally, the coalitions among parties are formed after the poll results are declared but the CMP will be formulated ahead of elections in order to keep the flock together. All the party leaders have already reached a consensus over Sharad Pawar's name as he will be framing and heading the programme uniting all opposition.

Earlier this month, Sharad Pawar confirmed the formation of a Common Minimum Programme and playing a key role in uniting Opposition. “In the next 10-11 months, elections will be taking place in a number of places.....Leaders like Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrashekar Rao, and Mamata Banerjee are trying to unite the Opposition. I will participate in bringing the Opposition together by creating a common minimum programme," Pawar said on May 6, 2023.

But even if leaders from various Opposition parties come together, it will be challenging take to establish a unified alliance due to the differences when it comes to power. NCP wants to be with Congress but doesn't want it to contest in Maharashtra. Similarly, TMC doesn't want Congress to fight polls in West Bengal. Also, Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and AAP in Delhi doesn't want a grand old party in their respective states. The main agenda of uniting is to defeat BJP but when it comes to the Prime Ministerial post, all the major opposition leaders will face a power tussle.

Opposition meeting in Patna on June 23

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been actively engaging with prominent opposition leaders to unite the fragmented landscape of opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. A significant milestone in this endeavour is scheduled for June 23, when 16 major opposition parties are likely to attend the meeting. AAP, SP, JMM, TMC, and DMK have conformed to make their presence during the meeting.

Ahead of the Mahagathbandhan meeting, the son of former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi, Santosh Manjhi, has quit the Bihar cabinet. After quitting Manjhi's son said, "The future of my party was in danger, and this is why I took this step. To save our existence, we took an exit, and I won't take my registration back. There was no recognition in the party. I escaped from the jungle and from the lion who suppressed others."