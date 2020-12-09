Sharad Pawar To Lead Opposition Delegation To Meet President; Rahul Gandhi Second-fiddle

As Opposition leaders are set to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the ongoing farmers' protest, sources said that the delegation will be led by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, but will also include former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK's TR Baalu and others. Representatives of 11 parties will meet the President and express their concern over the farm laws on which the farmers are protesting for the past 14 days. Meanwhile, Congress' Digvijaya Singh said that he has no expectation from the President and suggested that Opposition leaders should instead meet NDA parties who are pro-farmer. Meanwhile, the BJP is alleging that both Sharad Pawar and the Congress were in support of the reform during the UPA years as well as in the latter's 2019 election manifesto.

NCP Chief's letter to Sheila Dixit and Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Sharad Pawar had written a letter to Shelia Dixit in 2010 and had pointed out that 'well- functioning markets' are essential to improve growth, employment and economic development in rural areas in the agricultural sector. The NCP chief who was then the agriculture minister had further pointed out that this requires huge investment in market infrastructure as well as the participation of the private sector. Sharad Pawar backed changes in the APMC act in his 2010 letter to the then Delhi CM.

In 2011, Pawar also wrote to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan & pointed out the importance of private sector's participation in the Mandis for agricultural reforms while advocating changes in the APMC Act. He further added that this move will 'encourage private sector investment in marketing infrastructure and providing alternate competing marketing channels' which will be beneficial for the farmers, consumers as well as the traders.

Later, issuing a clarification, NCP said that the Model APMC Act of 2003 was introduced by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government while adding that state governments were reluctant to implement the act. NCP also went on to point out that the three farm laws have 'raised doubts and insecurity' among the farmers in terms of several issues including MSP and the PM Modi-led government 'failed to satisfy' the valid doubts of the farmers and oppositions. In the 2010 and 2011 letters written by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, he had suggested changes in the APMC Act and firmly advocated the changes that have now been brought about by the farm laws and have led to farmers' protest.

Meanwhile, the farmers have been sent a proposal by the union government containing a list of amendments that may be incorporated in the three farm laws. They will mull this proposal over and get back to the government, sources said. Sharad Pawar had recently delivered an unflattering assessment of Rahul Gandhi, raising questions over his 'consistency'. This had served as a minor flashpoint between the two parties.

