Sharad Pawar To Rethink Decision To Give Up NCP Chief Post: Ajit Pawar

Hours after Sharad Pawar announced his decision to give up the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief post triggering a wave of protests from senior leaders of the party, Ajit Pawar said the party patriarch has decided to take a few days to re-think his call. Addressing a press conference at the YB Chavan Centre, Ajit Pawar said Sharad Pawar is seriously considering the party cadre's call to to roll back his decision to quit. "We told him (Sharad Pawar) that workers are quite upset (over his decision). We also told him that party workers want him to remain the party president along with having a working president. He said he will rethink his decision and needs 2-3 days."

#PawarRetires | 'Sharad Pawar will take two to three days to rethink his decision of stepping down as NCP chief,' says NCP leader Ajit Pawar to party workers.#SupriyaSule #AjitPawar #MaharashtraPolitics #NCP https://t.co/SqutZKYfeC pic.twitter.com/lgqoXynNlo May 2, 2023

Sharad Pawar, who has spend over six decades in politics, announced on Tuesday that he will resign as NCP President at the launch of his autobiography Lok Maze Sangati. Following the announcement, some party members broke down into tears, some fainted whereas Ajit Pawar was seen convincing them to accept the decision.

Speaking to Republic, several NCP MLAs said they will continue the protest until Sharad Pawar takes back his decision and will "not even drink a drop of water" until he does so. In the visuals from the launch of the NCP founder's book, a party member was seen shouting slogans and banging his head while another requested Sharad Pawar to take his decision back, only to be shut out by Ajit Pawar.

Assuming Pawar decides not to return as NCP President, several names have cropped up who can replace him as the party chief. The NCP will form a committee to select Sharad Pawar's successor as the new President. Leaders including Praful Patel (Rajya Sabha MP), Supriya Sule (Lok Sabha MP), Ajit Pawar (LoP Maharashtra Assembly), Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP MLA), Jayant Patil (NCP MLA), and Rohit Pawar (NCP MLA), have high chances of becoming Sharad Pawar's successor.