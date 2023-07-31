Sharad Pawar To Share Stage With PM Modi At Lokmanya Tilak Award Ceremony: NCP Sources

Sharad Pawar will share stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, August 1, at the Lokmanya Tilak Award ceremony in Pune, top sources within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have confirmed. The decision is said to have created discontent among leaders of the I.N.D.I.A coalition and local leaders from Pune have reportedly met Pawar, urging him to not attend the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the 41st recipient:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to become the 41st recipient of the Lokmanya Tilak National Award. Previous recipients of this prestigious honour include eminent personalities like Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma, Pranab Mukherjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, N R Narayana Murthy, and E Sreedharan, among others. The award acknowledges the recipients' dedication to serving the nation and their exceptional achievements in various domains.

The ceremony amidst controversy

The announcement of Sharad Pawar's participation as the chief guest at the ceremony alongside Prime Minister Modi has sparked discontent among some I.N.D.I.A leaders. Local leaders from Pune have reportedly met with Pawar, urging him not to attend the event in protest against the Prime Minister's policies and actions. However, despite the opposition's pleas, Pawar has decided to proceed with his plan to attend the ceremony.

Development projects and inaugurations:

On the day of the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for various development projects in Pune. These projects include the inauguration of Metro train services on completed sections of the two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I. The new sections will connect crucial locations within the city, aiming to provide modern and eco-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems for the citizens.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Waste to Energy Plant under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), a significant step towards sustainable waste management and electricity production.

Furthermore, in line with the government's vision of achieving housing for all, the Prime Minister will hand over more than 1,280 houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by PCMC, along with over 2,650 PMAY houses constructed by the Pune Municipal Corporation. He will also lay the foundation stone for around 1,190 PMAY houses to be built by PCMC and more than 6,400 houses constructed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

Protests and opposition

As the Prime Minister's visit approaches, the opposition Congress's youth wing has displayed "Go Back Modi'' posters in some parts of Pune city to protest against the unrest in Manipur. They criticise the Prime Minister for not addressing the ethnic clashes in Manipur despite his time spent on foreign trips.

The Lokmanya Tilak Award and its legacy

The Lokmanya Tilak National Award, established in 1983 by the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust, is a prestigious accolade that honours the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak, a prominent freedom fighter and social reformer. This award is presented annually on August 1st, the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, to recognize individuals who have made remarkable and extraordinary contributions to the progress and development of the nation.